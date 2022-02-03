Coin Master free spin link (February 3): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can start this month on the right note with a new rewards link being released today. This link will grant players a free reward of 25 spins.

The reward links, unless specified otherwise, do not grant everyone who avails them the same reward. The scale of the rewards that are granted to every individual player is determined by their level of progress in Coin Master.

The link that has been released today will grant new players (Lv.20 and lower) the minimum reward, i.e., 25 spins. The same link will grant an advanced player (Lv.175 and higher) 200 spins or even more, depending on how high their level is.

Players can click here to access today's rewards. As per standard practice, today's link was also announced on the official Twitter handle.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (February 3)

The developers, Moon Active, have often been questioned on their conditional system of rewards, and they recently clarified the rationale behind the rewards system.

Developers meticulously lay down the building cost of every village at every level. This is done to create a timeline on rank progression that allows the developers to expand the game in a coherent direction. This system of conditional rewards has been put in place to ensure that the rank-up process in the game goes according to the developer's pre-decided timeline.

Building costs for new players don't exceed 20-30 million, while advanced players have to spend more than 100,000,000 to upgrade individual buildings in their villages, with building costs going upwards of 1 billion.

This is why it is even more sensible to offer advanced players bigger rewards than their newer counterparts.

Coin Master

.

.

.

.

.

We've got some spins for ya!

We've got some spins for ya! Make sure to grab them!!

The best way to get all the necessary resources is by raiding other players. Players can raid other players and friends after getting three piggy symbols in the slot machine. Raids allow players to directly loot another players' treasury. It should be noted that a shield cannot block a raid the way it blocks an attack.

Many events like Raid Madness or Attack Madness are often live in-game which further boosts the players' earnings during raids.

(Read more about the Raid Madness Event here)

Coin Master

.

Just head over and participate in our Insta challenge!

We're celebrating 7 Million Followers on Instagram & are giving away 2,000 spins to some lucky winners!! Just head over and participate in our Insta challenge! Don't miss out!

Many contests, similar to the one linked above, are frequently held on the official Twitter or Instagram handle. The benefits of following Coin Master on social media are massive, with reward links and contests being only the tip of the iceberg.

