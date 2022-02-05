Coin Master free spin link (February 5): How to get free spins

Coin Master gamers can end the week on a good note using a new rewards link that went live today. Players will receive minimal rewards based on their in-game progress by clicking the Coin Master's Twitter link.

Players must note that Coin Master reward links do not provide the same benefit to each player. The "minimum reward" refers to how many freebies a new player will earn after clicking on a rewards link. The size of the awards a player receives is based on their current level of progress.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (February 5)

The free spin reward for today can be seen in the tweet below, and gamers must click on a device that has the game installed and login to receive them. Today's link was also announced on the official Twitter handle, just like other rewards.

The link does not award the same number of free spins to all the players; instead, today's link will award the minimum prize, which is 25 free spins, to all new players level 20 or lower.

A reward of at least 200 spins will be credited to the player's game account if the same link is used from an account with level 175 or higher.

Why do developers offer free spins?

The developers of Coin Master frequently ask why all of their incentives are conditional on the player's level. Their argument is based on the cost of construction for each level.

To construct a rank advancement timeline and make future improvements to the game, the developers decide on a building cost for each level. The conditional rewards mechanism assures that the game's rank-up process occurs according to the developers' schedule and timeline.

As a result, expert players demand higher payouts and a higher number of spins than their rookie counterparts. If novices are given 200 spins, they will move too quickly through the levels and vice versa.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Our pets have some rewards they want to give away!

.

.

𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙚𝙜𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 800 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢! Our pets have some rewards they want to give away!𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙚𝙜𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 800 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢! 🙌 Our pets have some rewards they want to give away! 😄 ..𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙚𝙜𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 800 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢! https://t.co/JHLXFVmYY4

Even yet, raiding other players is the best way to obtain all essential resources. After earning three piggy symbols on the slot machine, gamers can raid other players. Raids allow players to pillage the treasury of another player directly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, official Twitter and Instagram accounts offer additional free spins identical to the one provided above and are routinely held. The benefits of following Coin Master on social media are numerous, like reward links and raid madness contests.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha