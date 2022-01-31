Coin Master free spin link (January 31): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can start their week on the right note with a new rewards link going live today. This link will grant players a minimum reward according to their in-game progress.

Note: The reward links do not grant each player the same reward. The "minimum reward" here refers to the number of freebies that a new player will receive after using a rewards link. The scale of the rewards credited to a player will be determined by their current level of progress in Coin Master.

Coin Master

Make sure to grab it!

For example, today's link will provide every new player (Lv. 20 and lower) with the minimum reward, i.e., 25 spins. The same link when availed from an account where Lvl. 175 or higher levels are completed, then a reward of at least 200 spins will be credited.

Today's rewards are available in the tweet below, and players have to click on it on a device that has Coin Master installed and logged in. Per tradition, today's link was also announced on the official Twitter handle.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 31)

Coin Master developers have often been asked why all their rewards are conditional on the player's level. Their reasoning lies in their planning of building costs for each village.

Developers decide on a building cost for each level to create a rank progression timeline to make changes to the game in the future. The system of conditional rewards ensures that the rank-up process in the game happens according to the developers' timeline.

The average building cost for a new player doesn't exceed 20-30 million, whereas an advanced player has to spend at least over 100,000,000 to get to the next level.

That is why advanced players require more significant rewards than their novice counterparts. If the novices are granted 200 spins, they will advance up the ranks too fast, and vice versa.

Coin Master

We've got some spins for ya!

We've got some spins for ya!

Make sure to grab them!!

Raiding other players is still the best way to get the necessary resources for leveling up in the game. The Raid Madness event is active till EOD (GMT+9) on January 31, wherein players can access benefits like Super Bet, allowing them to make millions per raid during the event.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Hmm..we can't quite make out the reflection in the water

Several contests, like the one shown above, are always active on the official Twitter handle. The benefits of following Coin Master on social media are vast, with reward links and such contests being just the start.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha