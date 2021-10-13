Coin Master free spin link for today (13 October): How to get free rewards

Coin Master is a popular game where players can try their luck and build the best village there is. The game is based on gathering coins to build a village and leveling it up.

Having a high village level leads to receiving greater rewards. The developers often post links where players can win extra slot spins along with coin rewards on Twitter.

Obtaining free rewards in Coin Master on 13 October

Coin Master has a strong community that is active on Twitter. For many players who are trying to get ahead in the game, it is crucial for them to claim these extra spins to be able to build their village to a higher level.

On 13 October, the developers of Coin Master posted a link on their Twitter page where users can complete simple tasks and earn extra slot spins. The Gift reward can be claimed by clicking the link on the Twitter post below to receive 600,000 coins and ten free spins.

Gamers need to play on a slot machine to win coins and use them to level their village up. The game's main objective is to collect the most amount of stars to note their progress.

Coin Master has a robust leader board system where individuals can check the scores of their friends and the top players in the community.

The title has a few features similar to the base building game: Clash of Clans. While playing the slot machine, users can receive coin bonuses and a chance to attack or raid an enemy village. Raids and attacking villages grant players more coins than winning them in the slot machine.

They can try their luck and use a multiplier to increase their rewards while spinning the slot machine. Using a multiplier uses up more spins compared to normally spinning the machine.

