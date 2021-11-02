Coin Master free spin link for today: How to get free rewards (November 1)

Coin Master is probably the most rewarding game out there for mobile devices. The game has over 100 million downloads across both Android and iOS. Developed and published by Moon Active, the devs of the game are always in touch with their fans on social media. On the Coin Master Twitter page, players can often find links to free rewards.

For players who are following the game on Coin Master, here is a chance for them to win a gift from the devs. The devs recently posted a link to their Twitter account with 25 free spins in the game. These spins are crucial for any player that wants to try their luck at winning coins and progress in the game.

How to get free rewards in Coin Master as of November 1

For all the Coin Master lovers, there is a new event going on in the game called Attack Madness Monster Mash. If players are playing the game during this event, they have a chance of winning 800 spins.

For players who want to claim the free gift that the game is providing through their Twitter, all they need to do is follow the link below:

"On your marks...get set… ATTACK!!! Lets go Vikings! 𝑨𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬! Drop a emoji if you’re playing and for a chance to score 800 spins! 𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙎𝙀 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨! --> https://bit.ly/3EgnNmP"

Once players click on the link, they will be redirected to the game, where their reward of 25 spins will be displayed on the screen. Each reward from these links can only be claimed once by a player, and players need to wait until the devs release another link.

Coin Master is heavily based on luck and perseverance. The more players play the game, the more addicted they will become as the game is highly rewarding and keeps players wanting more.

The village building system comes with the ability to attack and raid other players' villages, where the game becomes a little more competitive. Players need to make sure they are using all their spins efficiently to win more rewards in the game.

