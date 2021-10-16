Coin Master free spin link for today (October 16): How to get free rewards

Coin master is a luck-based, free, casual mobile game created by Israeli studio Moon Active. Moon Active has a very active Twitter page where they post free rewards for the game. Coin Master has a total of 1.1 million followers on its Twitter account. Today on October 16, they announced a new reward that players could claim.

Coin Master just made the below tweet and announced the #SaturdayShenanigans rewards. Players can follow the link below, and the prompt will take them to the game. The reward of receiving 25 spins will be displayed so players can enjoy the benefits.

Coin Master free spin link for October 16

Do you have what it takes to be the next Coin Master? Can you travel through time and magical lands to battle it out to be the best Pirate, Hippie, King, Warrior or VIKING of them of all! - Coin Master App store desciption

Coin Master is quite popular in Europe, and most of these players follow the game for the extra advantage. Coin Master is the top-grossing mobile game in Germany and UK. The game has over 100 million downloads as of February 2021.

The game's main motive is to build the best village in the game. The game works a little like the casino slot machine and has some elements of the base battler, Clash of Clans. Players need to use the slot machine to win coins and use them to build their village. The village system takes the players through many different themes in the game.

Players can also win attacks and raids while spinning the wheel in the game, which lets players steal loot from other players. Although this game can be played alone, it is more fun to steal and compete with friends. If players like more challenges, they can also fight for the top position on the leaderboard.

There are many exciting features in the game, including mythological creatures, pets, characters, and events.

Winning the free 25 spins will help players get a step ahead at getting to the top, and players must take advantage of these free spins.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar