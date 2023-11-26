Coin Master free spin links for November 26, 2023

While playing Coin Master, you can add friends and attack or raid their villages to loot coins while building your own. The idle title lets you create or join a squad and participate in team-based events. While vandalizing your in-game friends and global players’ villages, you can use pets to amplify the amount of coins looted. The title also offers daily events and tournaments that reward various items.

Spins are the heart of its gameplay because you use them and activate the slot machine to get every in-game and action item. You can obtain these crucial resources for free each passing day. This article lists all Coin Master links for free spins on November 26, 2023.

Get free spins by redeeming the below-listed links Coin Master (November 26, 2023)

Redeem daily links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

The developers at Moon Active are generous because they provide links each passing day, giving free spins. You can get up to 100 or more free spins and millions of coins by redeeming them. Moon Active uploads two to three links on Coin Master’s social media handles, which take only a few minutes to redeem.

The free spin links are uploaded with video or photo puzzles, part of social media raffles, an off-game online event. You can participate in them and win thousands of spins and billions of free coins. Visit the title’s official Facebook and provide your answer to the day’s puzzles in the comment section. The developers then choose a few through a lucky draw system from those who give the correct answer and announce the winners.

Here are all active links granting free spins today:

Coin-Master.me/pRoBhf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ezyGrM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GAoaRu - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/3MIO7fX - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/49zya5L - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NRSnlV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MEtxia - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://coin-master.me/3G0vFfe - 60 free spins

https://coin-master.me/3QFQBgp - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3G1XHqw - 30 free spins

You must redeem the above-listed links before their expiry time, which is 48 hours, to claim the freebies. Additionally, Moon Active allows redeeming any particular link only once per account. The steps to redeem the above-listed developer offerings are given below.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem all daily links of November 26, 2023:

Download and install the app on your handheld.

Activate the internet on your device and link your Facebook account to the app.

Click the above-listed developer offerings one after another.

It instantly opens the app on your mobile, displaying the reward details and a green Collect button in a dialog box.

Hit the button, claim all free spins, and resume your journey to become the ultimate Coin Master.

That concludes our guide to redeem free spin links for November 26, 2023.