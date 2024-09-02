Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (September 2, 2024)

The developers at Moon Active have provided two Coin Master free spins and coin links on Facebook and one on the game's Threads page. Players who missed yesterday’s links can redeem them today for free rewards. Using them all today will immediately let you obtain 110 spins and seven million coins for free. Moreover, the redemption process is simple and requires only a few minutes.

If you want to redeem and get freebies from all active links of September 2, 2024, we’ve compiled them in a list, which is given below. A guide for redeeming them has also been included, for your help.

A complete list of all Coin Master free spins and coin links for September 2, 2024

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the Coin Master links. (Image via Moon Active)

You will get 25 free spins from each of the four active links that have been released today. Meanwhile, redeeming the fifth link grants ten spins and 7 million coins for free in Coin Master. Below are all the links granting free in-game items on September 2, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/khxfTE - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eWWmXR - 10 spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.me/jCxSA… - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qzOmWd - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iqBBhP - 25 spins

You must consider two things regarding redeeming the above-listed links. First, they expire after three days, so use them immediately and get all free in-game items. Second, all links grant free rewards only once per account.

A complete process to redeem Coin Master free spins and coin links (September 2, 2024)

Get freebies on your in-game inventory by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

The first step in the Coin Master link redemption process is availing an active internet connection on an Android or iOS device that has the game installed. After that, you must click every active link of September 2, 2024, from the above list. Each link instantly redirects to the game installed on your handheld.

Then, the app loads all the resources and files required to boot up. After that, you will see a reward pop-up consisting of a green "Collect" button and the number of spins and coins the link gives. Clicking the button will transfer all Coin Master free spins and coins to your in-game inventory.

