Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (August 21, 2024)

All players can earn Coin Master free spins and coins on August 21, 2024, using a simple method. They can do so by redeeming the links offered by Moon Active on the game’s official Facebook, X, Instagram, and Threads pages. You can use five links today to accumulate 85 spins and seven million coins.

Three links give 25 spins, whereas one grants 10 spins and seven million coins upon redemption. It is the quickest way to get freebies daily in this idle title because the redemption process only requires an active internet connection.

That said, below are all the active links you can use to get free rewards on August 21, 2024.

Acquire 85 Coin Master spins and 5 million coins on August 21, 2024, by redeeming the below-listed links

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the spins and coins for free in Coin Master by using the links below on August 21, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/fdBqNN - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OqMuhK - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/labTgO - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NnvgvK - 10 spins and 7 million coins

Those wanting to get spins and coins from these links must redeem them within three days. Moreover, you cannot use any particular link more than once to earn free in-game items.

In addition to redeeming the daily links, there are several other ways to get spins in Coin Master. Some are listed below:

Leveling up by building your current village with coins.

Completing album sets by collecting nine cards in each.

Claiming them daily as gifts from your in-game friends.

Earning more shields than your inventory can store.

Completing missions in the daily events.

Participating in the daily tournaments.

Inviting new people to download and play the game.

Complete process of getting free coins and spins from daily links (August 21, 2024)

Get free rewards by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The first step in the Coin Master link redemption process is ensuring that your device has access to a working internet connection. Then, click every active link listed above. They instantly redirect you to the app installed on your device, after which it takes a few seconds to load the files before the game starts up.

After the app opens, you will see a dialog box on your screen. This reveals the number of spins and coins you get from the link. The box will have a green Collect button at the bottom that you can click to claim your rewards.

