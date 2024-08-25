Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (August 25, 2024)

Coin Master free spins and coins are acquirable by redeeming four links offered by Moon Active on August 24, 2024. Moon Active has posted links on Facebook that cumulatively offer 85 spins and 7 million coins upon redemption. You can utilize them in a minute with only a few steps. The process requires only an active internet connection on the device.

You can visit the title’s official Facebook page or use the links given in this article to claim the free rewards. Additionally, you can find a redemption guide to obtain freebies from the links in Coin Master.

All Coin Master free spins and links for August 25, 2024

You can get free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can claim 25 spins from three active links of August 25, 2024. Whereas, one active link gives 10 spins and 7 million coins for free. Below is the list of all links and the rewards each gives after you redeem them:

https://Coin-Master.me/crmHkb - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GrrMvX - 10 spins and 7 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NUcgec - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JSxmal - 25 spins

The above links of August 25, 2024, remain active only for three days. Therefore, redeem them as soon as possible to claim all Coin Master free spins and coins.

See below for the complete Coin Master links redemption guide to get freebies from the above-given links.

A complete guide to redeeming Coin Master free spins and coins links of August 25, 2024

Get freebies from the active links by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

First, you must connect the device you play the title on to active Wi-Fi or mobile data. The second step is clicking all the links of August 25, 2024, which opens the app instantly on your handheld. After that, the app will start loading all the required files.

Then, a reward pop-up appears on the screen displaying the reward details and a green Collect button. Your inventory will get all the rewards from the clicked links by clicking the button.

