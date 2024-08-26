Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (August 26, 2024)

The quickest way to farm Coin Master free spins and coins is by using the daily links. Moon Active has given three links on the game’s official Facebook, and one on their Threads page for August 26, 2024. After redeeming them all, you will acquire over 80 spins and seven million coins. Only one link grants 10 spins and seven million coins; the others grant 25 spins each, upon redemption.

That said, below are all the links you can redeem today to obtain free spins and coins in Coin Master on August 26, 2024.

All links that give Coin Master free spins and coins on August 26, 2024

You can redeem the daily links to get free coins and spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the links granting Coin Master free spins and coins on August 26, 2024:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/uWyuSi - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/gKcIU… - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/crmHkb - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GrrMvX - 10 spins and seven million coins

If you don’t want to miss out on rewards from the active links of August 26, 2024, redeem them within three days. They won’t be able to provide any freebies after that window. Moreover, each active link in the above list bestows freebies only once per Coin Master account.

If you want to find such redeemable links daily, visit the title’s official social media handles and search for the posts containing a simple video or photo puzzle. Moon Active uploads links in the caption section of such posts. You can click them and claim all the freebies.

Below is the complete guide to redeem the links to obtain Coin Master free spins and coins.

A guide to getting Coin Master free spin from the active links of August 26, 2024

Get free spins and coins by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Begin redeeming the Coin Master links by connecting your handheld to a working Wi-Fi connection or mobile data. Then, click all the active links of August 26, 2024, one after another. Every clicked link immediately opens the installed app on your mobile device.

After the app loads all the required files, you can see a dialog box. It displays the number of Coin Master free spins or coins you will receive from the clicked links. You will also see a green "Collect" button, clicking which, transfers all free coins and spins from the links to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!