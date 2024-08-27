Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (August 27, 2024)

Coin Master players can use five links to get free coins and spins on August 27, 2024. You can visit the game’s official Facebook page to find two links and hit up their Threads page for one of them. You can use these links to claim in-game freebies. Those who haven’t used the two active links from August 26, 2024, can also redeem them and get freebies today.

You can acquire 85 spins and 7 million coins upon redeeming all the active links. Redeeming them only requires an active internet connection on the handheld you play the title on. That said, below is the list of all active links for August 27, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master links for free coins and spins on August 27, 2024

Get freebies daily by using the links. (Image via Moon Active)

You will get 25 free spins from all the links, except one, which will bestow 10 spins and 7 million coins. Here are all the active links you can use on August 27, 2024, to obtain Coin Master free spins and coins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/MNBAuZ - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wVjtJv - 10 spins and 7 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/uWyuSi - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/gKcIU… - 25 spins

You must use the links within 36 hours to claim the freebies they grant upon redemption. After the mentioned period, the links expire and won't give out any free rewards. Moreover, you will only be able to claim freebies from the active links only once per account.

You can use the below guide to redeem today's active links.

Guide to redeeming the active Coin Master links of August 27, 2024

All links can be redeemed by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

You can initiate the Coin master link redemption process after switching on the internet connection on your handheld. After turning on the internet, click every link listed above, which promptly opens the app installed on your device.

After opening, the app loads all the required files to boot up. Then, the app displays a dialog box. You can see a green Collect button and the number of spins and coins you can get from the clicked links. Tap the Collect button; all freebies will be added to your in-game inventory.

