Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (August 29, 2024)

Coin Master players can redeem five links on August 29, 2024, to get 110 free spins and seven million coins. The game's developer, Moon Active, regularly posts such links on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can redeem them all in just a few minutes.

This article lists all active Moon Active links granting free spins and coins on August 29, 2024. It also provides a short guide to redeeming the links.

All links to claim free spins and coins in Coin Master on August 29, 2024

Get daily free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a list of all the active links bestowing Coin Master free coins and spins on August 29, 2024:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/gNBSof - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/jiVEq… - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tUlySx - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VlYTYF - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/rvPHQI - 10 spins and 7 million coins

All these links expire in 36 hours. It's best to redeem them immediately to not miss out on any rewards.

You can also use other in-game methods to obtain free spins, but they require a bit more effort. Here are some of them:

Get more shields than your inventory can store. All extra shields will automatically convert into spins.

Hit the three spin symbols on the virtual slot machine.

Claim the gifts you receive daily from your in-game friend list.

Play in-game events and tournaments daily.

The app offers a certain amount of spins every hour for free.

Finish constructing your village and level up.

Collect cards and complete an album.

Check the sign-in rewards daily.

Step-by-step guide to claiming Coin Master free spins and coins from the active links of August 29, 2024

Get the freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can use to redeem Moon Active's links:

Click on an active Moon Active link to open the game on your device. Let the app load the required assets and files.

You will see a dialog box on the screen, which displays the number of spins and coins you will receive from the tapped link, as well as a green Collect button.

Hit this button to have all the freebies sent to your account.

That concludes our guide on obtaining free Coin Master spins and coins for August 29, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!