Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (August 30, 2024)

Moon Active releases a few Coin Master redeemable links daily on the title’s official social media handles, like Facebook, X, and Threads. Redeeming them is the best way to obtain spins and coins for free. The developers have offered four links for August 30, 2024. You can obtain 10 spins and 7 million coins from one link and 25 spins from others.

Upon using all active links of August 30, 2024, you can acquire 85 spins and 7 million coins for free. Below are all the links actively granting free rewards today.

All Coin Master links for 85 free spins and 7 million coins (August 30, 2024)

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

The below list includes all the active links bestowing free spins and coins on August 30, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/jBntpY - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qGaKgD - 10 spins and 7 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/gNBSof - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/jiVEq… - 25 spins

The links must be instantly redeemed because they remain active only for three days. Moreover, each player can use any particular link only once per account.

You can also utilize other methods to earn spins, such as collecting cards, constructing villages, inviting friends to play the game, and more. Additionally, you can claim spins as gifts from your in-game friends, wait an hour, participate in tournaments, and play to get more spins in Coin Master.

How to redeem all five active Coin Master links of August 30, 2024

Click the Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The first step in redeeming the Coin Master links is activating the internet connection on your handheld. Then, click every link above, instantly opening the title on your mobile device.

The app opens and loads all resources required to boot up. After that, a dialog box appears on the screen. You can see the reward details and a green Collect button. Click the button to get all freebies on your in-game inventory.

