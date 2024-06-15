Coin Master free spins links for June 16, 2024

Moon Active has provided a great source to get Coin Master free spins: redeeming links. Although there are several ways to get spins, redeeming links is the best option. It doesn’t require much effort or time. You will find four to five links every day on the game’s social media handles.

Moon Active uploads two links on Facebook daily and one every other day on X. Upon redeeming them all, you will get over 95 free spins daily and millions of coins.

All Coin Master free spins links active on June 16, 2024

Get freebies in Coin Master by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Below, you will find all links granting spins for free on June 16, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/RbffGM - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hwTySv - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LHaVWv - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qwmBqk - 25 spins

The Coin Master free spins links of June 16, 2024, which are listed above, only last for three days. So, it's imperative to avail them before they expire. Moreover, these links can only be used once per player.

Besides the daily Coin Master links, you can get free spins via building villages and progressing in the title’s in-game map, completing any album by collecting their unique nine cards, and playing tournaments, and multiple events daily.

However, they require spins and plenty of time, which isn't the case with the link redemption method. You will find a short guide to redeem the Coin Master free spins links below.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master free spins links

Click the button to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming the daily Coin Master free spin links, ensure an active internet connection on your handheld. Then, head to the title’s social media or use the above links to open the app instantly on your mobile device.

Once the app opens on your mobile device, it takes a short time to load all the resources. After loading is done, a dialog box appears on the screen. The box contains a Collect button. Click on it to receive all the freebies in your in-game inventory.