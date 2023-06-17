Coin Master free spins links (June 17, 2023)

Coin Master offers several ways to acquire spins. You can invite friends, receive and send gifts, join a team, participate in events, and more. It features over 470 villages, each containing five items to build and upgrade. Fishing a village provides rewards such as chests, pet food, coins, and even spins. However, apart from these ways that require grinding, you can earn free spins passively by making use of reward links.

Spins are crucial elements in Coin Master because they activate the slot machine, which offers in-game items, some of which are useful if you want to attack and raid other villages. The developers at Moon Active provide redeemable links containing free spins on a daily basis, and this article lists all the active links for June 17.

Active Coin Master links for free spins (June 17, 2023)

You can follow Coin Master's official social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook. Moon Active holds daily social media contests for fans to participate in. They also post two to three videos or photos every day with puzzles to solve. You can find redeemable links containing free coins, spins, and other in-game items on these posts.

With the help of these freebies, you can resume your Coin Master journey and start building villages. Below are all active links for today that grant free spins.

https://Coin-Master.me/dOMKrt - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SVFdnm - 10 free Spins and One million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/CdpSqS - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SuVIKt - 20 free Spins

Unlike other mobile games, redeeming links in this title is simple. You won't be required to visit websites or copy and paste the links into the app. The only requirement is for you to have Coin Master installed on your handheld device with an active internet connection. Here are the steps to redeem the links:

Install the game on your mobile device.

Search for the links on the game's Official Social Media account or the internet.

Click on any of these links. It opens the app on mobile.

After the app loads, click on the Collect button in a dialog box that appears.

You will see all applicable rewards on your profile.

As mentioned above, you can participate in social media contests to earn free spins. You'll have to solve the puzzles and post the correct answer in the comment section. The developers will then choose a few winners through a lucky draw. These winners will get rewards (free spins, coins, and other in-game items) sent to their profiles.

About the game

Coin Master is a casual adventure mobile game developed by Moon Active. With millions of players worldwide, it is one of the best idle games. The title has a significant amount of content and features over 400 villages that you can complete. You can obtain coins from the machine or from other sources and use them to build these villages.

While exploring the villages, you can collect chests that provide cards and other items. Completing card sets requires collecting nine cards in each village. You can unlock pets, get spins, and other items as rewards after you complete them.

The three pets - Foxy, Rhino, and Tiger in Coin Master provide unique benefits. While raiding, you can use Foxy to increase your raid amount. If you hit the attack symbol on the machine, you can use Tiger to earn additional coins from attacking. Lastly, Rhino can help out if you lack shields to defend your village.

Poll : 0 votes