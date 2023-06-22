Coin Master offers several ways to earn spins. The most passive way to do so is to wait for an hour to earn five of them. You'll also receive spins if you land the lightning symbol in the slot machine. Apart from this, you can get spins by investing your time to invite friends, finish a village, complete card sets, participate in events, and so on. Spins are a crucial component of the game that activate the slot machine and keep the game running,

The slot machine grants coins, the in-game currency for building villages. It also provides attacking or raiding opportunities to obtain the in-game currency. You must spin the slot and build villages to make progress in the game. Coin Master developer Moon Active also provides daily links containing freebies. Here are all the active links to claim free spins for June 21, 2023.

All active Coin Master links for June 22, 2023

Moon Active usually posts three daily links on Coin Master's social media accounts. All the links contain free spins, and they're often accompanied by free coins and other in-game items. These are a part of the social media contests that Moon Active holds on the title’s official Facebook account.

Thousands of fans participate in these contests, which require you to solve a game-themed photo or video puzzle. You'll have to enter your answers in the comment section of the post. Moon Active will then choose a few random lucky players out of those who responded with the correct answer. These players will get thousands of spins, billions of free coins, and other in-game items as rewards.

Given the number of participants in these contests, there is only a slim chance of winning them. However, there are links in each puzzle post that all players can utilize to obtain freebies. Here are all the active links to earn free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/PbtRgG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LuEZYD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LtmmPI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bIOuFE - 25 free spins

You should redeem these links as soon as possible because are usually only valid for two days. Additionally, each player can claim freebies only once per account. You can follow these simple steps to redeem the links above:

Install the Coin Master app on your mobile device. These links are redeemable only on handhelds, so you can't claim them if you're using a PC. Search for the redeemable links on the internet. Click on a link, and it will open the game on your device. After the app loads fully, tap the green Collect button, and you'll get valuable freebies in your account.

Coin Master is an idle adventure title with millions of users worldwide. You can play the game with your friends, join a team, or create your own. The game allows you to interact with team members, request spins, send gifts to those on your friend list, and more.

