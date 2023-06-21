Coin Master links for daily free spins (June 21, 2023)

Coin Master is a mobile adventure title that incorporates gambling mechanics in its gameplay. The title features a slot machine that contains symbols of various in-game and action items. You can raid and attack villages to earn coins and also build your existing villages. There are over 400 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations to unlock and explore.

Coin Master also features pets with unique abilities that provide benefits while raiding, attacking, and defending your village. The entire gameplay loop revolves around spins, and each player can hold up to a maximum of 50. There are several ways to earn them, and the developers at Moon Active regularly provide redeemable links containing free spins and other in-game items. This article lists all the active links for June 21, 2023.

Daily Coin Master links for free spins (June 21, 2023)

The developers at Moon Active provide daily links on their official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. They post a couple of links every day, so you can expect a ton of freebies. Here are all the active Coin Master links for June 21:

https://Coin-Master.me/LtmmPI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bIOuFE - 25 free spins

ps://Coin-Master.me/JGcvKI - 10 free spins and 1.2 million coins

http://coin-master.me/Aphtwp - 10 free spins and 1.2 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/LNIzRX - 25 free spins

Each player can redeem the links only once per account. You should consider claiming the freebies as soon as possible because they expire after two days. You can follow these simple steps to redeem them:

Install the app on your mobile device. Search for links on the game's Facebook and Twitter accounts or on the internet. Once you find a link, click on it. This will open the game on your phone. After it's done loading, click the green Collect button to claim freebies.

Apart from these links, you can also buy spins from the in-game store. Tap the Main Menu button at the top right corner of your screen, then click on the shop icon to enter the store. The pricing starts from $2.19 (which gets you 30 spins), and the highest tier of $110.69 gets you 3,600 spins.

You can also participate in daily social media contests on Coin Master's official Facebook account. These require you to solve a simple video or photo puzzle themed around the game. You can participate by typing out your answer in the comment section under the post.

Moon Active will randomly pick a few winners out of those who've provided the correct answers. Winning the contest will provide a significant amount of free coins, spins, and other items as rewards.

There are also several other ways to earn free spins, such as completing villages, inviting friends, collecting gifts from friends, and requesting them from the team. Additionally, participating in events and competing in tournaments also provide free spins.

There is at least one ongoing event Coin Master at any given moment. These usually involve collecting certain items from the slot machine based on the event requirements. You can learn more about these events by tapping the event icons below the Main Menu button.

