Coin Master: Links for free spins (June 4, 2024)

The best and quickest method to get free spins in Coin Master is by redeeming links every day. You can find one every alternate day on the game’s official X handle and two daily on the Facebook page. Each of them gives either 25 spins or over seven million coins and 10 spins. By redeeming them all, you will obtain over 85 spins and seven million coins daily.

Below are all the links active on June 4, 2024, granting free coins and spins upon redemption. The article also includes a complete link redemption guide.

A list of all Coin Master free spins and coins for June 4, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon active)

You can redeem the below-given Coin Master links to get spins and coins for free on June 4, 2024:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/JEcnXJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WsFKEp - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/cVrloY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/KnJNde - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kbEZLg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

All the active links expire after 36 hours. So, make sure to claim freebies from those links immediately. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once.

Getting spins from the links doesn’t require much time or effort. There is another method that, too, doesn't demand effort but luck. You can participate in the daily social media raffle held by Moon Active on the title’s social media handles, like Facebook and X.

You can visit the handles daily and look for a post that contains simple puzzles in video or picture format. The captions of such posts contain daily links that grant free coins and spins. Give your answer to the puzzles under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active will conduct a lucky draw among fans who give the correct answer and pick a couple of winners the next day. All winners get billions of coins and hundreds, if not thousands, of spins for free.

A complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links

Click the Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

First, activate the internet connection on your mobile device to start the Coin Master link redemption process. Then, click the above-given links one after another; each opens the app instantly on your mobile.

A dialog box will appear on the screen after the app loads all the required files. You will see a green Collect button on the box below the reward details, clicking on which transfers all freebies from the link to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback