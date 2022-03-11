×
Create
Notifications

Coin Master new free spin link (March 11): Get free spins

Get free spins by clicking the official Coin Master Twitter link (Image via Sportskeeda)
Get free spins by clicking the official Coin Master Twitter link (Image via Sportskeeda)
Ishaan Mahajan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Feature

Coin Master's official Twitter account revealed today that a new free spin reward link had gone live to help players upgrade themselves. Those who follow the official Twitter handle link will get the free spins reward.

It's worth noting that not everyone who clicks on the Coin Master free reward link will get the same number of free spins. Newbies will be given the minimum reward, while high-level users will get more spins to upgrade.

Get free spins on Coin Master (March 11)

As with previous free spin rewards, the official tweet below contains the link to the free spin reward, which gamers must click from the device that has the game installed to receive the spin rewards.

🤩 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙎, 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙎, 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙎! 🤩 ...Make sure to grab 'em! --> bit.ly/3hAK85e

Each player receives a varied number of free spins. For example, new users are provided with a minimum of 25 spins. If level 175+ gamers use the same link, the payout increases to 200 free spins.

Why are the developers offering different amounts of free spins to players?

While some may question whether giving each user a different number of free spins is fair, it is done following the developer's rank advancement roadmap. It explains the value of free spins as a resource generator, as well as the cost of development at each level.

𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙜𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐! 🤩 --> bit.ly/3BU5Ryh

Gamers can stay on pace to rank advancements by changing the number of free spins they receive. As a result, different types of players get varied quantities of free spins, such as high-level users who seek higher payouts and more resources than beginners.

Providing new or low-level gamers with more free spins will help them upgrade faster and affect the developer's roadmap.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, additional prizes, similar to the free spin rewards described above, are frequently presented on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts. Following Coin Master on social media has numerous advantages, such as coin contests and reward links.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी