Coin Master treasure chest allows players to win up to 700 free spin ups

Coin Master is a casual mobile game created by Israeli studio Moon Active. A recent event in this free, single-player title was the treasure chest where players can win 700 free spins.

It is a slot machine-based game in which gamers need to try their luck to win coins using the slot machine to gather rewards.

To use the slot machine, they need to have slot machine spins that they can use to earn rewards. Users start with 50 spins, and the game lets them win more spins in the slot machine. They can win spins through many different methods.

Coin Master was released in 2015 and started rising to fame around a year later. The motive is to build villages using coins from the slot machine provided in-game.

The primary mission for players is to have more coins than their friends and remain atop the scoreboard.

Answer a question in Coin Master to head to the treasure chest and earn 700 free spin ups

Recently, a picture of a treasure chest was posted by the developers of Coin Master quoting the following:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝙒𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥! Only 𝗢𝗡𝗘 route takes us to the gold! Is it A, B or C?! 700 spins up for grabs! 𝑷.𝑺. Tell us how many gems are along the way for a 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒖𝒔 𝒐𝒇 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝙒𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥! Only 𝗢𝗡𝗘 route takes us to the gold! Is it A, B or C?! 700 spins up for grabs! 𝑷.𝑺. Tell us how many gems are along the way for a 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒖𝒔 𝒐𝒇 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔 https://t.co/VaK7Dp1LXF

Fans who love the game immediately got excited to see that they could claim the rewards by just answering the question correctly.

There are three starting points from the explorer to the treasure chest. Players need to choose the path that lets the explorer reach the chest. After tracing the image, they will learn that the correct answer is B, and there are four gems along the way.

Upon answering the questions, the developers at Coin Master are giving players 700 spin ups and 1.5 billion coins. This significant boost in coins is beneficial to newbies and can help them build a few villages.

Edited by Ravi Iyer