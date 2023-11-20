coldzera CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Marcelo "coldzera" David is a CS2 pro player from Brazil who is currently playing for the team, Legacy. He mainly fulfills the role of an AWPer for his team. coldzera has a decade-long career that is filled with many victories under his belt. He has placed first in many events like ESL Pro League Season 6 - Finals, EPICENTER 2017, Esports Championship Series Season 3 - Finals, and more.
coldzera has been competing in the esports scene since 2012, and is widely renowned as one of the best players in CS:GO. With a total approximate winnings of $1,037,422, he has played for many other organizations like MIBR, SK Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, FaZe Clan, and more.
Everything fans need to know about coldzera's CS2 settings in 2023
Recently, coldzera and his team participated in a bunch of competitive CS2 events, like CCT East Europe Series #4, Copa BetBoom 2023, and LEON x TEAMPLAY Season 2. While the Counter-Strike team couldn't produce great results, but did manage to win one event. Mentioned below are coldzera's settings for CS2 in 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.10
- eDPI: 880
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 165
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1
- Preseptos: 1
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness:91%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Very High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: High
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: .45
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard White
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White
- Mousepad: Logitech G740
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Graphic card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 80%
The above settings will be very helpful in giving newer CS2 players a proper boost. However, if gamers want to be impactful during a match, they will need to learn utility lineups for every map available in the title.
The FPS multiplayer genre has evolved quite a bit since Counter-Strike's initial launch. To compete with the newer titles, the developers will need to constantly need to look after player's complaints and possible changes that can be done. Only then can CS2 be more successful than its competitors and live upto its predecessor's legacy.