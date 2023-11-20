coldzera CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Marcelo "coldzera" David is a CS2 pro player from Brazil who is currently playing for the team, Legacy. He mainly fulfills the role of an AWPer for his team. coldzera has a decade-long career that is filled with many victories under his belt. He has placed first in many events like ESL Pro League Season 6 - Finals, EPICENTER 2017, Esports Championship Series Season 3 - Finals, and more.

coldzera has been competing in the esports scene since 2012, and is widely renowned as one of the best players in CS:GO. With a total approximate winnings of $1,037,422, he has played for many other organizations like MIBR, SK Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, FaZe Clan, and more.

Everything fans need to know about coldzera's CS2 settings in 2023

Recently, coldzera and his team participated in a bunch of competitive CS2 events, like CCT East Europe Series #4, Copa BetBoom 2023, and LEON x TEAMPLAY Season 2. While the Counter-Strike team couldn't produce great results, but did manage to win one event. Mentioned below are coldzera's settings for CS2 in 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.10

eDPI: 880

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 165

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1

Preseptos: 1

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness:91%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Very High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: High

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: .45

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard White

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset White

Mousepad: Logitech G740

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Graphic card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 80%

The above settings will be very helpful in giving newer CS2 players a proper boost. However, if gamers want to be impactful during a match, they will need to learn utility lineups for every map available in the title.

The FPS multiplayer genre has evolved quite a bit since Counter-Strike's initial launch. To compete with the newer titles, the developers will need to constantly need to look after player's complaints and possible changes that can be done. Only then can CS2 be more successful than its competitors and live upto its predecessor's legacy.