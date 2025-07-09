College Football 26: All songs and how to change music

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 09, 2025 09:51 GMT
All songs in College Football 26
We list all songs in College Football 26 and explain how to change them (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has finally removed the monotonous drumline beats from EA Sports College Football 26 and replaced them with a playlist of songs. The developer has added over 50 tracks to the title, including original marching bands' tracks, covers of popular marching band songs, and famous college fight songs.

Players can also add their favorite songs to the mix. This article lists all tracks in College Football 26.

The complete list of songs in College Football 26

EA Sports has added over 50 songs to the latest version of College Football. You will hear different music when playing in various stadiums.

Here is a list of all songs in College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)
Here is a list of all songs in College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Here is the complete list of songs:

Marching band covers

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
  • Better Now - Post Malone
  • Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
  • B.O.B. - Outkast
  • DNA - Kendrick Lamar
  • Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) - Rich Homie Quan
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus
  • Focus - Ariana Grande
  • Get By - Talib Kweli
  • hot girl bummer - Blackbear
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone
  • Industry Baby - Lil Nas X
  • Never Scared - Bone Crusher
  • Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars
  • Swag Surfin - Fast Life Yungstaz
  • Vegas - Doja Cat
College songs

  • ASU Loyalty Song
  • On, Brave Old Army Team
  • For Boston
  • Cheer for Cincinnati
  • Fight CU
  • MTSU Fight Song
  • Every True Son
  • Anchors Away
  • Waving Song
  • Fight On State
  • Tulane University Fight Song
  • UAB Fight Song
  • The Golden Brahman
  • Utah Man
  • El Paso Fight
  • O' Here's to Wake Forest

Other songs by the EA Sports College Football drumline

  • Crispy Taco
  • Dance
  • Double Down
  • Fools Gold
  • Middle of Nowhere
  • Mowgli
  • Future Bonanza
  • Quad Walk to the Natty
  • Stick Swagger
  • Flam and Eggs
  • Grip Hop
  • Head to Head
  • Hit as a Fiddle
  • Holy Cowbell
  • Roll With It
  • Snare Force One Part 1
  • Snare Force One Part 2
  • Strike Teen Spirit
  • Sweet Sixteenths
  • Tom Stick & Harry
Stadium-exclusive songs

Note that you can't choose the songs below from the in-game menu. They will only play in certain stadiums at specific moments.

  • Sandstorm - Darude
  • I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys
  • Tsunami - DVBBS & Borgeous
  • Mr. Brightside - The Killers
  • Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes
  • FE!N - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti
  • Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
  • Kernkraft 400 (Stadium Chant Mix) - Zombie Nation
  • Enter Sandman - Metallica
How to change music in College Football 26

The playlist for College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)
The playlist for College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Changing music in College Football 26 is simple. To do so, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Launch the game.
  • Step 2: Hold down the L3 button to bring up the music list.
  • Step 3: Once the playlist opens up, use the joystick to add or remove songs from the playlist.

The new music playlist for EA Sports College Football 26 features energetic tracks and allows you to create a more personalized in-game experience for yourself. Since you can add or remove tracks from the playlist, we recommend creating an in-game audio atmosphere that matches your football mood.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
