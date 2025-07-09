College Football 26: All songs and how to change music

EA Sports has finally removed the monotonous drumline beats from EA Sports College Football 26 and replaced them with a playlist of songs. The developer has added over 50 tracks to the title, including original marching bands' tracks, covers of popular marching band songs, and famous college fight songs.
Players can also add their favorite songs to the mix. This article lists all tracks in College Football 26.
The complete list of songs in College Football 26
EA Sports has added over 50 songs to the latest version of College Football. You will hear different music when playing in various stadiums.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is the complete list of songs:
Marching band covers
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
- Better Now - Post Malone
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- B.O.B. - Outkast
- DNA - Kendrick Lamar
- Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) - Rich Homie Quan
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Focus - Ariana Grande
- Get By - Talib Kweli
- hot girl bummer - Blackbear
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X
- Never Scared - Bone Crusher
- Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars
- Swag Surfin - Fast Life Yungstaz
- Vegas - Doja Cat
Also read: Is it worth buying the Deluxe Edition of the game?
College songs
- ASU Loyalty Song
- On, Brave Old Army Team
- For Boston
- Cheer for Cincinnati
- Fight CU
- MTSU Fight Song
- Every True Son
- Anchors Away
- Waving Song
- Fight On State
- Tulane University Fight Song
- UAB Fight Song
- The Golden Brahman
- Utah Man
- El Paso Fight
- O' Here's to Wake Forest
Other songs by the EA Sports College Football drumline
- Crispy Taco
- Dance
- Double Down
- Fools Gold
- Middle of Nowhere
- Mowgli
- Future Bonanza
- Quad Walk to the Natty
- Stick Swagger
- Flam and Eggs
- Grip Hop
- Head to Head
- Hit as a Fiddle
- Holy Cowbell
- Roll With It
- Snare Force One Part 1
- Snare Force One Part 2
- Strike Teen Spirit
- Sweet Sixteenths
- Tom Stick & Harry
Also read: New features of the latest version of College Football
Stadium-exclusive songs
Note that you can't choose the songs below from the in-game menu. They will only play in certain stadiums at specific moments.
- Sandstorm - Darude
- I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys
- Tsunami - DVBBS & Borgeous
- Mr. Brightside - The Killers
- Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes
- FE!N - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti
- Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
- Kernkraft 400 (Stadium Chant Mix) - Zombie Nation
- Enter Sandman - Metallica
How to change music in College Football 26
Changing music in College Football 26 is simple. To do so, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Hold down the L3 button to bring up the music list.
- Step 3: Once the playlist opens up, use the joystick to add or remove songs from the playlist.
The new music playlist for EA Sports College Football 26 features energetic tracks and allows you to create a more personalized in-game experience for yourself. Since you can add or remove tracks from the playlist, we recommend creating an in-game audio atmosphere that matches your football mood.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.