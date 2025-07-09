College Football 26: All songs and how to change music

EA Sports has finally removed the monotonous drumline beats from EA Sports College Football 26 and replaced them with a playlist of songs. The developer has added over 50 tracks to the title, including original marching bands' tracks, covers of popular marching band songs, and famous college fight songs.

Players can also add their favorite songs to the mix. This article lists all tracks in College Football 26.

The complete list of songs in College Football 26

EA Sports has added over 50 songs to the latest version of College Football. You will hear different music when playing in various stadiums.

Here is a list of all songs in College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Here is the complete list of songs:

Marching band covers

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Better Now - Post Malone

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

B.O.B. - Outkast

DNA - Kendrick Lamar

Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) - Rich Homie Quan

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Focus - Ariana Grande

Get By - Talib Kweli

hot girl bummer - Blackbear

I Had Some Help - Post Malone

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X

Never Scared - Bone Crusher

Runaway Baby - Bruno Mars

Swag Surfin - Fast Life Yungstaz

Vegas - Doja Cat

College songs

ASU Loyalty Song

On, Brave Old Army Team

For Boston

Cheer for Cincinnati

Fight CU

MTSU Fight Song

Every True Son

Anchors Away

Waving Song

Fight On State

Tulane University Fight Song

UAB Fight Song

The Golden Brahman

Utah Man

El Paso Fight

O' Here's to Wake Forest

Other songs by the EA Sports College Football drumline

Crispy Taco

Dance

Double Down

Fools Gold

Middle of Nowhere

Mowgli

Future Bonanza

Quad Walk to the Natty

Stick Swagger

Flam and Eggs

Grip Hop

Head to Head

Hit as a Fiddle

Holy Cowbell

Roll With It

Snare Force One Part 1

Snare Force One Part 2

Strike Teen Spirit

Sweet Sixteenths

Tom Stick & Harry

Stadium-exclusive songs

Note that you can't choose the songs below from the in-game menu. They will only play in certain stadiums at specific moments.

Sandstorm - Darude

I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys

Tsunami - DVBBS & Borgeous

Mr. Brightside - The Killers

Mo Bamba - Sheck Wes

FE!N - Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti

Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

Kernkraft 400 (Stadium Chant Mix) - Zombie Nation

Enter Sandman - Metallica

How to change music in College Football 26

The playlist for College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Changing music in College Football 26 is simple. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Hold down the L3 button to bring up the music list.

Hold down the L3 button to bring up the music list. Step 3: Once the playlist opens up, use the joystick to add or remove songs from the playlist.

The new music playlist for EA Sports College Football 26 features energetic tracks and allows you to create a more personalized in-game experience for yourself. Since you can add or remove tracks from the playlist, we recommend creating an in-game audio atmosphere that matches your football mood.

