College Football 26: How to do a pump fake?

The pump fake in College Football is a simple move that can trick defenders into biting on the wrong route, shifting coverage out of position, and opening up space for your actual target. It won’t work on every play, and it’s definitely not a magic button, but when used right, it can turn a tight window into a wide-open chance.
If you’re new to the game or just trying to take your passing game to the next level, here’s exactly how pump fakes work in College Football 26, when to use them, and how to pull them off without getting humbled.
How to execute a pump fake technique in College Football 26
To pretend to pass to a receiver, double-tap the button for that receiver:
- On Xbox: that’s A, B, X, or Y
- On PlayStation: it’s Cross, Circle, Square, or Triangle
Double-tap the B/Circle button if your wideout on the right is connected to it. Without really letting go of the ball, the quarterback will make a swift throwing motion in that direction.
The idea is to fool defenders into thinking the ball’s coming their way, forcing them to react early. If they bite, your real target might be wide open somewhere else on the field.
When should you use the pump fake?
You don’t need to overthink this. Here’s when to use the pump fake:
- When your QB has time - If the pocket is collapsing, just get rid of the ball or scramble. Pump faking takes a second, and that’s more than enough time for a defender to take you down.
- To mislead defenders - Faking a pass to one side of the field can cause safeties or corners to shift their focus. This creates room for another receiver, particularly on the other side.
- Against human players - Real opponents fall for pump fakes more often than CPU defenders, especially if you’ve built a pattern they think they’ve figured out.
- To cancel a bad throw - Sometimes you think a receiver is open, but suddenly, a linebacker steps into the lane. Pump faking lets you stop yourself from throwing into danger.
To make the fake pump work, follow these tips:
- Don’t pump fake with a defender in your face - It’s not worth it. If there’s pressure, skip the fake and get rid of the ball.
- Fake one way, throw the other - This is the classic way to use it. Draw the defense left, then hit a receiver breaking to the right or vice versa.
- Use it sparingly - If you’re pump-faking every few plays, opponents will catch on. Make it part of your game plan, not your entire strategy.
- Know your play - It helps if you already have a deep or crossing route in mind to throw to after the fake. Don’t just fake for the sake of it. Have a follow-up ready.
Just make sure you’ve got room to pull it off, use it at the right moment, and don’t get too predictable. With a bit of practice, you’ll start seeing defenders bite and open lanes you didn’t have before
