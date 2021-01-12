Colonel FF's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Colonel FF is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from the Middle East region. The Tunisian YouTuber is known for the incredible skills and gameplay montages on his channel.

This article looks at his in-game details and more.

Colonel FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Colonel FF has played 9437 squad matches to date and has managed to come out on top on 1266 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 13.41%. In the process, he has bagged 23080 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.82.

In the duo mode, the streamer has featured in 1228 games and has secured 121 wins, which comes down to a win ratio of 9.85%. He has killed 2929 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Lastly, the content creator has 1624 solo matches to his name and has 152 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 9.35%. With 3356 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the internet star has competed in 410 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 21 of them, converting to a win ratio of 5.12%. He has accumulated 666 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.71.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has appeared in three duo games and five solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Colonel FF started creating content on his YouTube channel over one year ago, with the first video on his channel dating back to January 2020. Since then, he has uploaded over 62 videos and has amassed 82 million views, with a subscriber count of over 1.72 million.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Facebook; following are the links to his profiles:

