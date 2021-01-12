Gyan Sujan vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Since its conception, Free Fire has witnessed a massive upsurge in popularity across the world. The game possesses an enormous player base, which has led to the rise in content creation, streaming, and esports centered around it.

Gyan Sujan and Mr. Triple R are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers, hailing from India and Bangladesh. They are quite popular amongst the masses and boast subscriber counts of over 6.77 million and 2.17 million.

This article looks at their in-game stats and compares them.

Also read: TG FozyAjay's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 16753 squad matches and has managed to come out on top on 6123 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 36.54%. In the process, he has eliminated 56707 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.34.

Advertisement

The streamer has played 2025 duo games and has triumphed in 463 of them for a win ratio of 22.86%. He has collected 5330 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The content creator has 1308 solo matches to his name and has 153 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has bagged 2207 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sujan has taken part in 314 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 95 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 30.25%. He has killed 1357 enemies for a K/D ratio of 6.20.

The YouTuber has also won 12 of the 21 duo matches he has played, converting to a win percentage of 57.14%. With 86 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.56.

The internet star has played two solo games as well.

Advertisement

Also read: Sudip Sarkar vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 728027523.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Mr. Triple R has played 4218 squad games to date and has a winning tally of 687, retaining a win ratio of 16.28%. He has registered 11557 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 3825 matches and has bettered his foes in 342 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.94%. He has 13633 frags to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 3.91.

The YouTuber has appeared in 4530 solo games and has emerged victorious in 583, making his win rate of 12.86%. He has secured 14608 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 40 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on four occasions, equating to a win percentage of 10%. He has accumulated 134 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The content creator has played 107 duo matches in the duo mode and has 11 wins, having a win ratio of 10.28%. With a K/D ratio of 3.68, he has notched up 353 kills.

Lastly, the broadcaster has participated in 240 solo games and has 38 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 15.83%. He has racked up 616 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Advertisement

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Gyan Sujan is relatively better in the squad mode in the lifetime stats, while Mr. Triple R has the edge in the solo mode. The former has a finer win rate in the duo mode, while Mr. Triple R has a superior K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Gyan Sujan has appeared in only a few of them. Gyan Sujan is better in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes.

Also read: Vishal Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more