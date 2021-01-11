Sudip Sarkar vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sudip Sarkar and OP Vincenzo are two of the most popular content creators in the Free Fire community. They play in India and the Middle East, respectively.

While Sudip Sarkar has over 946,000 subscribers on YouTube, OP Vincenzo boasts a subscriber count of 5.07 million on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 29749 squad matches and has triumphed in 9393 of them, making his win rate 31.57%. With 112514 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.53 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 1346 games and has won on 200 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.85%. He has secured 3599 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Sudip Sarkar has also played 1294 solo matches and has bagged 114 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has bagged 3191 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.70 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 1029 squad games and has 746 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 72.49%. He has accumulated 4745 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.77.

The popular YouTuber has also played 70 duo matches and has won on 41 occasions, making his win rate 58.57%. He has eliminated 342 opponents at a K/D ratio of 11.79 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has played and won 1 solo game in this ranked season, killing 7 enemies in the process.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19569 squad games and has triumphed in 3416 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.45%. He has killed 70370 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.36 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Egypt-based YouTuber has played 1706 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 298 of them, making his win rate 17.46%. With a K/D ratio of 3.55, he has 4993 frags in these matches.

OP Vincenzo has also played 1129 solo games and has secured 100 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.85%. He has 2814 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 203 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 16 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 7.88%. He has racked up 663 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.55 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Sudip Sarkar and OP Vincenzo boast amazing skills in Garena Free Fire, with decent stats to back them. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime squad matches stats, Sudip Sarkar is better than OP Vincenzo in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo games, OP Vincenzo has better stats than Sudip Sarkar.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches as OP Vincenzo has not played in these modes yet. However, in the ranked squad games, Sudip Sarkar has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than OP Vincenzo.

