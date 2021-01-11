Vishal Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has witnessed a significant rise. One of the reasons behind this is the popularity of the game globally.

Vishal Boss is a renowned Free Fire YouTuber from India. He is known for his electrifying gameplay. He is also a part of the famous BOSS guild. At the time of writing this article, he has a subscriber count of over 148k. This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID and other details.

Also read: TG FozyAjay's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Vishal Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 71695036.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vishal Boss has competed in 23,586 squad matches and has secured 5,850 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 24.80%. With 63,184 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.56.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 4,230 games and has registered 606 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 14.32%. He has bagged 8,214 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Advertisement

The Indian YouTuber has also appeared in 3,424 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 265 of them, which gives him a win rate of 7.73%. In the process, he has eliminated 7,841 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Also Read: Sudip Sarkar vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vishal Boss has played 157 squad games in the current ranked season to his name and has 25 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 15.92%. He has accumulated 283 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Apart from this, the content creator has taken part in 31 duo matches and has three wins, equating to a win percentage of 9.67%. He has gathered 78 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Lastly, Vishal Boss has featured in 25 solo games and has emerged victorious in two of them, which corresponds to a win rate of 8%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has gathered 72 kills.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to November 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 68 videos and has amassed over 5.9 million views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 148k.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?