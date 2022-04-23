"This is a really good step": Community reacts positively to CD Projekt Red's decision to empower female employees

CD Projekt Red is about to showcase a new degree of empowerment for its women workers with a recent decision it has taken. According to the latest news, Good Old Games, a.k.a. GOG, has introduced menstrual leave for its workers.

GOG is a subsidiary of the Polish game makers and acts as a digital platform for the studio's and other games. The recent development is surely a positive sign for an industry that has often been criticized for its treatment of women in general.

GOG has been in existence since 2008, and they're a haven for players who prefer DRM-free products. Since its inception, the platform has rapidly expanded and has become a popular name among gamers.

With its latest decision, GOG will encourage many who have lobbied for better worker rights in the industry. Moreover, GOG has a great chance to implement this across all of CD Projekt Red in the future.

The latest news comes from the official Linkedin post of GOG, where they stated their decision.

"We're happy to announce that, effective today, we're implementing Menstrual Leave for all menstruating employees of GOG."

More importantly, the parent company of GOG might be planning to make this a studio-wide process where the main office and all subsidiaries will follow the same rules. According to PC Game, CD Projekt Red's PR Director, Radek Grabowski, has shared similar information.

"GOG is spearheading this initiative, and we're looking into it further for the whole CD Projekt."

GOG's culture and communication manager, Gabriela Siemienkowicz, has explained what the company expects about the new system. She has also reportedly led the initiative, and it's expected that employees who seek menstrual leave will get an extra day off every quarter. However, more leaves will be available based on case-specific needs.

The latest news from CD Projekt Red comes at a time when the industry as a whole has been contemplating menstrual leave. The news also comes as big publication houses like Activision have faced several lawsuits over sex-based discrimination charges.

GOG and its parent company's decision is encouraging and will go a long way in having more companies adopting similar policies. It remains to be seen if and when the policy will be expanded at the Polish Studio. Overall, the decision genuinely looks well-planned considering the reputation the gaming industry has in regarding to female employees.

Community reacts to the wonderful initiative by GOG and CD Projekt Red

Since the news broke, members of the gaming community have responded with their insights. One gamer informed that although they have never gone through the pain of menstruation as a man, they have witnessed their wife going through the pain.

One gamer informed that although they have never gone through the pain of menstruation as a man, they have witnessed their wife going through the pain and believes the policy would be very helpful.

Several members have appreciated the decision. One person believes such leaves will allow workers to rest without using up their sick leaves, which could then be used for more genuine cases.

One person believes such leaves will allow workers to rest without using up their sick leaves, which could then be used for more genuine cases.

Another member feels that the decision by GOG will inspire other companies in the gaming industry to take similar steps.

Another member hopes this can inspire others to do the same and see more initiatives such as this one.

Other members feel that the decision is huge and have responded postively to it.

The move has been received positively even by members who don't like GOG too much, by their own confessions.

While the early reception is positive, one member noted they are not a fan of GOG or its parent company but implementing a menstrual leave is a nice move, asking if there are other companies doing this as it's their first time seeing it.

While the early reception from fans and industry members is quite positive, there are a few responses that are in a negative sense. These reactions haven't been mentioned to preserve the sanctity of this write-up.

