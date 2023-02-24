Complete list of Atomic Heart's missions, quests, and objectives

Atomic Heart is a single-player game that takes players on a journey to a dystopian future, where the fear of AI and robots has become a reality. Mundfish has put all its focus on creating a compelling storyline, which is well-presented in the form of missions and quests.

The game follows a tried and tested formula when it comes to quests, with main story missions that are part of the campaign, allowing players to decipher what went wrong in this world. Alongside the main missions, there are also side quests that provide additional content and completion of achievement trophies. These elements combine to create a thrilling and engaging gameplay experience.

In Atomic Heart, a significant portion of the content is structured to be experienced sequentially. However, having access to the complete list of quests and missions from the outset can be a major advantage. It ensures that you don't overlook any side quests during your journey. Furthermore, it provides a rough estimate of the amount of time your playthrough may take.

Atomic Heart has plenty of quests and missions for players to complete, and their decisions can also influence

The quests of Atomic Heart have a good amount of variety in terms of gameplay. The main quests are the most important ones as they are required to complete Atomic Heart. However, it’s worthwhile to complete the side quests, and some of them are quite interesting.

Complete missions list of Atomic Heart

No Rest for the Wicked

The Complex

What The Fuck Have I Gotten Myself Into

Wanted Dead or Alive: Viktor Petrov

Not So Fast Major

In Hot Pursuit

Chronos Trigger

Everything Illuminated

They Want To Make A Green Mars

Into The Fire

In An Overgrown Park

March of Flowers

As You Sow, So Shall You Reap

Locked Inside With Hostiles

Run For Your Life

Breath of Fresh Air

Country House

SDC2 Volan Cheat Sheet

Morning Express

Excellent

A brand new World

A Glass Darkly

Hands Off

Made in The USSR

The Major, the witch and the warehouse

She sells moustache on the seashore

Red Arrow – Locate Clair’s right arm

Tremors – Locate Clair’s right arm (Plyusch Boss Fight)

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown – Locate Clair’s Head

Bug In The System

Show must go on

Petrov of Opera

Sealed with Seven Seals

Not a Password at All

Ascending The (Gallows) Stage

Madman In A Box

Sky’s The Limit

Combat Granny

Infirmary – Find The Entrance To The Pavlov Complex

Blood Courier

Full Bottom / An Inconvenient Truth

The Nut House

The Final

The game has two possible endings

Atomic Heart currently features two different endings, one of which is considered to be positive. The ending you ultimately receive will be determined by the choices you make throughout the game, and we won't reveal them here to avoid any spoilers. While the ultimate goal of the game remains the same, it's best to avoid the negative outcome if possible.

