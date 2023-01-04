Complete list of Season 3 FIFA 23 FUT Champs finals and play-offs rewards

With Season 3 well underway, the FUT Champs Finals and Play-offs rewards have undergone some changes in FIFA 23. In one sentence, the overall rewards available as part of the extra effort of the players have improved in terms of both quantity and quality.

FUT Champs represents one of the most intense game modes, an extension of the Rivals mode. In the Rivals mode, players play against each other in live PvP matches. Those who win a certain number of matches and earn 1250 points will then qualify for the play-offs.

Moving to the finals can only occur when players accumulate a certain number of points in the play-offs. While this isn't easy, the rewards available from the mode in FIFA 23 make things quite interesting. Season 3 has seen an upswing, following the demoralizing rewards of the last month and a half.

With the first weekend out of the way, let's look at exactly what players will get from performing well in the weekend league.

The FUT Champs mode in FIFA 23 offers great rewards in Season 3

Experienced FIFA 23 players will already know the process associated with the FUT Champs mode. For newer players, the competitive mode always begins with the play-offs, and each person gets to play ten games.

A win results in four points, while a loss gives only a single point, and there's no case of a tie. If a scoreline is tied, players must go through extra time and a penalty shoot-out if 120 minutes can't separate them. Based on the final points achieved by the player, they will be distributed across seven different tiers.

FUT Champs Play-Offs ranks and rewards

Rank 1

Finals Qualification

Mega Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Rank 2

Finals Qualification

Small Rare Gold Players Pack x2

Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Rare Mega Pack x1

Rank 3

Finals Qualification

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x2

Rare Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Rank 4

Finals Qualification

Rare Gold Pack x1

Mega Pack x2

Rank 5

Finals Qualification

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Rare Gold Pack x2

Rank 6

400 FUT Champs Qualifying Points

Gold Players Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Rank 7

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

FUT Champs Finals

The mode's most difficult portion is the Finals, which requires 20 points from the play-offs. Naturally, the rewards that FIFA 23 players receive from the Finals are significantly better. The system to earn points is the same: a win gets 4 points while a loss nets just 1 point. Based on the total number of points accrued, players will be distributed across 10 ranks, which will determine their rewards.

Rank 1 Rewards

1,250 FCQ Points

100,000 Coins

Premium TOTW Pack x3

Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x2

Red Player Pick Pack x3

Rank 2 Rewards

1,250 FCQ Points

100,000 Coins

Premium TOTW Pack x2

Ultimate Pack x2

Red Player Pick Pack x3

Rank 3 Rewards

1,250 FCQ Points

75,000 Coins

Premium TOTW Pack x2

Rare Players Pack x2

Ultimate Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x3

Rank 4 Rewards

1,250 FCQ Points

50,000 Coins

Premium TOTW Pack x1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x3

Rank 5 Rewards

1,250 FCQ Points

30,000 Coins

Premium TOTW Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1

Ultimate Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x3

Rank 6 Rewards

1,000 FCQ Points

25,000 Coins

Premium TOTW x1

Rare Players x1

Jumbo Rare Players x1

Red Player Pick x1

Rank 7 Rewards

750 FCQ Points

15,000 Coins

Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x2

Rank 8 Rewards

750 FCQ Points

10,000 Coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Packs x2

Mega Pack x1

Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x2

Rank 9 Rewards

500 FCQ Points

5,000 Coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Prime Gold Players Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x1

Rank 10 Rewards

500 FCQ Points

Rare Mixed Players Pack x1

Red Player Pick Pack x1

In general, the rewards from the FUT Champs mode in FIFA 23 are impactful in the given context. Although the mode's high-end rewards are harder to obtain, the grind generally turns out to be worth it for most fans. Finishing in Rank 5 or above helps players directly qualify for the next set of the weekend league.

FIFA 23 players can also grind out other modes, including the Division Rivals, which is mandatory to qualify for the FUT Champs. Squad Battles is another perfect mode for those who prefer a casual experience. Unlike Rivals, players play against enemy teams that the AI controls. FIFA 23 players can even set the difficulty level based on their individual preferences, making it ideal for beginners.

