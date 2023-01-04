Complete list of Season 3 FIFA 23 FUT Champs finals and play-offs rewards

With Season 3 well underway, the FUT Champs Finals and Play-offs rewards have undergone some changes in FIFA 23. In one sentence, the overall rewards available as part of the extra effort of the players have improved in terms of both quantity and quality.
FUT Champs represents one of the most intense game modes, an extension of the Rivals mode. In the Rivals mode, players play against each other in live PvP matches. Those who win a certain number of matches and earn 1250 points will then qualify for the play-offs.
Moving to the finals can only occur when players accumulate a certain number of points in the play-offs. While this isn't easy, the rewards available from the mode in FIFA 23 make things quite interesting. Season 3 has seen an upswing, following the demoralizing rewards of the last month and a half.
With the first weekend out of the way, let's look at exactly what players will get from performing well in the weekend league.
The FUT Champs mode in FIFA 23 offers great rewards in Season 3
Experienced FIFA 23 players will already know the process associated with the FUT Champs mode. For newer players, the competitive mode always begins with the play-offs, and each person gets to play ten games.
A win results in four points, while a loss gives only a single point, and there's no case of a tie. If a scoreline is tied, players must go through extra time and a penalty shoot-out if 120 minutes can't separate them. Based on the final points achieved by the player, they will be distributed across seven different tiers.
FUT Champs Play-Offs ranks and rewards
Rank 1
- Finals Qualification
- Mega Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
Rank 2
- Finals Qualification
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack x2
- Prime Gold Players Pack x1
- Rare Mega Pack x1
Rank 3
- Finals Qualification
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack x2
- Rare Gold Pack x2
- Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack x1
Rank 4
- Finals Qualification
- Rare Gold Pack x1
- Mega Pack x2
Rank 5
- Finals Qualification
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack x1
- Rare Gold Pack x2
Rank 6
- 400 FUT Champs Qualifying Points
- Gold Players Pack x2
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1
Rank 7
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
FUT Champs Finals
The mode's most difficult portion is the Finals, which requires 20 points from the play-offs. Naturally, the rewards that FIFA 23 players receive from the Finals are significantly better. The system to earn points is the same: a win gets 4 points while a loss nets just 1 point. Based on the total number of points accrued, players will be distributed across 10 ranks, which will determine their rewards.
Rank 1 Rewards
- 1,250 FCQ Points
- 100,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW Pack x3
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x2
- Red Player Pick Pack x3
Rank 2 Rewards
- 1,250 FCQ Points
- 100,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW Pack x2
- Ultimate Pack x2
- Red Player Pick Pack x3
Rank 3 Rewards
- 1,250 FCQ Points
- 75,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW Pack x2
- Rare Players Pack x2
- Ultimate Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x3
Rank 4 Rewards
- 1,250 FCQ Points
- 50,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW Pack x1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x3
Rank 5 Rewards
- 1,250 FCQ Points
- 30,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW Pack x1
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Ultimate Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x3
Rank 6 Rewards
- 1,000 FCQ Points
- 25,000 Coins
- Premium TOTW x1
- Rare Players x1
- Jumbo Rare Players x1
- Red Player Pick x1
Rank 7 Rewards
- 750 FCQ Points
- 15,000 Coins
- Rare Players Pack x1
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x2
Rank 8 Rewards
- 750 FCQ Points
- 10,000 Coins
- Jumbo Premium Gold Packs x2
- Mega Pack x1
- Prime Gold Players Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x2
Rank 9 Rewards
- 500 FCQ Points
- 5,000 Coins
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2
- Prime Gold Players Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x1
Rank 10 Rewards
- 500 FCQ Points
- Rare Mixed Players Pack x1
- Red Player Pick Pack x1
In general, the rewards from the FUT Champs mode in FIFA 23 are impactful in the given context. Although the mode's high-end rewards are harder to obtain, the grind generally turns out to be worth it for most fans. Finishing in Rank 5 or above helps players directly qualify for the next set of the weekend league.
FIFA 23 players can also grind out other modes, including the Division Rivals, which is mandatory to qualify for the FUT Champs. Squad Battles is another perfect mode for those who prefer a casual experience. Unlike Rivals, players play against enemy teams that the AI controls. FIFA 23 players can even set the difficulty level based on their individual preferences, making it ideal for beginners.