Complete list of all UFC 5 fighters and categories

UFC 5 features an exhaustive list of fighters to choose from, with EA Sports making full use of the official license acquired. To make matters even more interesting, players can choose between current superstars, former legends, and guest icons. All of this is classified into different categories based on their weight, while the official roster includes the very best male and female fighters.
UFC 5 has taken three years to develop, with EA Sports ensuring the flaws surrounding the previous release are not repeated. At the core of it lies the vast list of fighters, all designed meticulously to ensure their individual authenticity.
Players will have no shortage of options to choose from, irrespective of which game mode they play.
All UFC 5 female fighters
The overall list of female fighters in UFC 5 is divided into three separate categories - Bantamweight, Strawweight, and Flyweight. These include:
Bantamweight
- Irene Aldana
- Alexis Davis
- Germaine De Randamie
- Holly Holm
- Lauren Murphy
- Amanda Nunes
- Raquel Pennington
- Julianna Pena
- Ronda Rousey
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Miesha Tate
- Ketlen Viera
Flyweight
- Jessica Andrade
- Viviane Araujo
- Erin Blanchfield
- Cynthia Calvillo
- Katylun Cerminara
- Manon Fiorot
- Alexa Grasso
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Jennifer Maia
- Molly McCann
- Maryna Moroz
- Lauren Murphy
- Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas
- Taila Santos
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Tatiana Suarez
- Paige VanZant
- Joanne Wood
Strawweight
- Jessica Andrade
- Cynthia Calvillo
- Mackenzie Dern
- Carla Esparza
- Claudia Gadelha
- Alexa Grasso
- Angela Hill
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Amanda Lemos
- Randa Markos
- Maryna Moroz
- Rose Namajunas
- Jessica Penne
- Amanda Ribas
- Tatiana Suarez
- Tecias Torres
- Paiva VanZant
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez
- Zhang Weili
- Joanne Wood
All UFC 5 male fighters
The number of men present in UFC 5 is noticeably higher than their female counterparts. As a result, there are more weight classes. The list includes:
Flyweight
- Joseph Benavidez
- Henry Cejudo
- TJ Dillashaw
- John Dodson
- Tim Elliott
- Deiveson Figueiredo
- Jussier Formiga
- Demetrious Johnson
- Kai Kara-France
- Brandon Moreno
- Alexandre Pantoja
- Alex Perez
- Brandon Royval
Bantamweight
- Jose Aldo
- Thomas Almeida
- Raphael Assuncao
- Renan Barao
- Henry Cejudo
- Dominick Cruz
- TJ Dillashaw
- John Dodson
- Merab Dvalishvili
- Frankie Edgar
- Tim Elliott
- Urijah Faber
- Rob Font
- Cody Garbrandt
- Bruce Lee
- Marlon Moraes
- Pedro Munhoz
- Sean O’Malley
- Jimmie Ribera
- Raul Rosas Jr.
- Cory Sandhagen
- Aljamian Sterling
- Marlon Vera
- Song Yadong
- Petr Yan
Featherweight
- Jose Aldo
- Arnold Allen
- Makwan Amirkhani
- Raphael Assuncao
- Edson Barboza
- Mirsad Bektic
- Alex Caceres
- Renato Carneiro
- Giga Chikadze
- Dooho Choi
- Frankie Edgar
- Darren Elkins
- Josh Emmett
- Urijah Faber
- Clay Guida
- Max Holloway
- Daniel Hooker
- Dan Ige
- Michael Johnson
- Chan Sung Jung
- Calvin Kattar
- Bruce Lee
- Zabit Magomedsharipov
- Conor McGregor
- Charles Oliveira
- Brian Ortega
- Anthony Pettis
- Dustin Poirier
- Yair Rodriguez
- Charles Rosa
- Jeremy Stephens
- Cub Swanson
- Diego Sanchez
- Ilia Topuria
- Alexander Volkanovski
- Sodiq Yusuff
Lightweight
- Eddie Alvarez
- Edson Barbosa
- Gilbert Burns
- Renata Carneiro
- Donald Cerrone
- Michael Chandler
- Michael Chiesa
- Beneil Dariush
- Marc Diakiese
- Nate Diaz
- Rafael dos Anjos
- Frankie Edgar
- Josh Emmett
- Paul Felder
- Tony Ferguson
- Rafael Fiziev
- Justin Gaethje
- Mateusz Gamrot
- Bobby Green
- Clay Guida
- Alexander Hernandez
- Max Holloway
- Daniel Hooker
- Al Iaquinta
- Michael Johnson
- Rustam Khabilov
- Joe Lauzon
- Bruce Lee
- Kevin Lee
- Islam Makhachev
- Jorge Masivdal
- Jake Matthews
- Conor McGregor
- Yancy Medeiros
- Jim Miller
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Alex Oliveira
- Charles Oliveira
- BJ Penn
- Anthony Pettis
- Paddy Pimblett
- Dustin Poirier
- Jeremy Stephens
- Diego Sanchez
- Arman Tsarukyan
- Alexander Volkanovski
Welterweight
- Ben Askren
- Tom Breese
- Matt Brown
- Gilbert Burns
- Donald Cerrone
- Michael Chiesa
- Khamzat Chimaev
- Carlos Condit
- Colby Covington
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Nate Diaz
- Nick Diaz
- Rafael dos Anjos
- Leon Edwards
- Tony Ferguson
- Mickey Gall
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Royce Gracie
- Johny Hendricks
- Kevin Holland
- Matt Hughes
- Li Jingliang
- Alan Jouban
- Robbie Lawler
- Bruce Lee
- Kevin Lee
- Vicente Luque
- Neil Magny
- Demian Maia
- Jorge Masvidal
- Jake Matthews
- Conor McGregor
- Tim Means
- Yancy Medeiros
- Belal Muhammad
- Gunnar Nelson
- Alex Oliveira
- BJ Penn
- Mike Perry
- Anthony Pettis
- Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Georges St-Pierre
- Diego Sanchez
- Stephen Thompson
- Darren Till
- Kamaru Usman
- Dana White
- Tyron Woodley
Middleweight
- Israel Adesanya
- Omari Akhmedov
- Sam Alvey
- Vitor Belfort
- Michael Bisping
- Tom Breese
- Derek Brunson
- Bruce Buffer
- Jared Cannonier
- Khamzat Chimaev
- Paulo Costa
- Paul Craig
- Nick Diaz
- Dricus Du Plessis
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Royce Gracie
- Uriah Hall
- Dan Henderson
- Jack Hermansson
- Kevin Holland
- Krzysztof Jotko
- Robbie Lawler
- Lyoto Machida
- Bo Nickal
- Alex Pereira
- Luke Rockhold
- Edmen Shahbazyan
- Anderson Silva
- Wanderlei Silva
- Anthony Silva
- Chael Sonnen
- Jacare Souza
- Georges St-Pierre
- Sean Strickland
- Brad Tavares
- Darren Till
- Marvin Vettori
- Chris Weidman
- Dana White
- Robert Whittaker
Light Heavyweight
- Israel Adesanya
- Sam Alvey
- Magomed Ankalaev
- Vitor Belfort
- Jan Blachowicz
- Jared Cannonier
- Misha Cirkunov
- Mark Coleman
- Daniel Cormier
- Paul Craig
- Rashad Evans
- Forrest Griffin
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Dan Henderson
- Jamahal Hill
- Curtis ‘Rampage’ Jackson
- Anthony Johnson
- Jon Jones
- Nikita Krylov
- Ilir Latifi
- Chuck Liddell
- Lyoto Machida
- Volkan Oezdemir
- Tito Ortiz
- Alex Pereira
- Jiri Prochazka
- Aleksandar Rakic
- Dominick Reyes
- Khalil Rountree
- Shogun Rua
- Ovince Saint Preux
- Gokhan Saki
- Anderson Silva
- Anthony Smith
- Glove Teixeira
- Johnny Walker
- Chris Weidman
- Dana White
Heavyweight
- Muhammad Ali
- Andrei Arlovski
- Tom Aspinall
- Curtis Blaydes
- Daniel Cormier
- Junior dos Santos
- Fedor Emelianenko
- Ciryl Gane
- Walt Harris
- Jon Jones
- Ilir Latifi
- Derrick Lewis
- Stipe Miocic
- Minotauro Nogueira
- Aleksei Oleinik
- Alistair Overeem
- Sergei Pavlovich
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Severn
- Kimbo Slice
- Stefan Struve
- Tai Tuivasa
- Mike Tyson
- Cain Velasquez
- Alexander Volkov
Do note that certain fighters in UFC 5 are included in more than one weight category, while some are locked behind a paywall. For example, Bruce Lee is available for all UFC 5 gamers who pre-ordered their copies. Other legends like Mike Tyson have to be unlocked with the help of in-app purchases.
However, the default roster of UFC 5 is quite extensive, and a few of them even have alter egos in the game.