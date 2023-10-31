Complete list of all UFC 5 fighters and categories

UFC 5 features an exhaustive list of fighters to choose from, with EA Sports making full use of the official license acquired. To make matters even more interesting, players can choose between current superstars, former legends, and guest icons. All of this is classified into different categories based on their weight, while the official roster includes the very best male and female fighters.

UFC 5 has taken three years to develop, with EA Sports ensuring the flaws surrounding the previous release are not repeated. At the core of it lies the vast list of fighters, all designed meticulously to ensure their individual authenticity.

Players will have no shortage of options to choose from, irrespective of which game mode they play.

All UFC 5 female fighters

The overall list of female fighters in UFC 5 is divided into three separate categories - Bantamweight, Strawweight, and Flyweight. These include:

Bantamweight

Irene Aldana

Alexis Davis

Germaine De Randamie

Holly Holm

Lauren Murphy

Amanda Nunes

Raquel Pennington

Julianna Pena

Ronda Rousey

Valentina Shevchenko

Miesha Tate

Ketlen Viera

Flyweight

Jessica Andrade

Viviane Araujo

Erin Blanchfield

Cynthia Calvillo

Katylun Cerminara

Manon Fiorot

Alexa Grasso

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jennifer Maia

Molly McCann

Maryna Moroz

Lauren Murphy

Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas

Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko

Tatiana Suarez

Paige VanZant

Joanne Wood

Strawweight

Jessica Andrade

Cynthia Calvillo

Mackenzie Dern

Carla Esparza

Claudia Gadelha

Alexa Grasso

Angela Hill

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Amanda Lemos

Randa Markos

Maryna Moroz

Rose Namajunas

Jessica Penne

Amanda Ribas

Tatiana Suarez

Tecias Torres

Paiva VanZant

Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Zhang Weili

Joanne Wood

All UFC 5 male fighters

The number of men present in UFC 5 is noticeably higher than their female counterparts. As a result, there are more weight classes. The list includes:

Flyweight

Joseph Benavidez

Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw

John Dodson

Tim Elliott

Deiveson Figueiredo

Jussier Formiga

Demetrious Johnson

Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno

Alexandre Pantoja

Alex Perez

Brandon Royval

Bantamweight

Jose Aldo

Thomas Almeida

Raphael Assuncao

Renan Barao

Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz

TJ Dillashaw

John Dodson

Merab Dvalishvili

Frankie Edgar

Tim Elliott

Urijah Faber

Rob Font

Cody Garbrandt

Bruce Lee

Marlon Moraes

Pedro Munhoz

Sean O’Malley

Jimmie Ribera

Raul Rosas Jr.

Cory Sandhagen

Aljamian Sterling

Marlon Vera

Song Yadong

Petr Yan

Featherweight

Jose Aldo

Arnold Allen

Makwan Amirkhani

Raphael Assuncao

Edson Barboza

Mirsad Bektic

Alex Caceres

Renato Carneiro

Giga Chikadze

Dooho Choi

Frankie Edgar

Darren Elkins

Josh Emmett

Urijah Faber

Clay Guida

Max Holloway

Daniel Hooker

Dan Ige

Michael Johnson

Chan Sung Jung

Calvin Kattar

Bruce Lee

Zabit Magomedsharipov

Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira

Brian Ortega

Anthony Pettis

Dustin Poirier

Yair Rodriguez

Charles Rosa

Jeremy Stephens

Cub Swanson

Diego Sanchez

Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski

Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight

Eddie Alvarez

Edson Barbosa

Gilbert Burns

Renata Carneiro

Donald Cerrone

Michael Chandler

Michael Chiesa

Beneil Dariush

Marc Diakiese

Nate Diaz

Rafael dos Anjos

Frankie Edgar

Josh Emmett

Paul Felder

Tony Ferguson

Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje

Mateusz Gamrot

Bobby Green

Clay Guida

Alexander Hernandez

Max Holloway

Daniel Hooker

Al Iaquinta

Michael Johnson

Rustam Khabilov

Joe Lauzon

Bruce Lee

Kevin Lee

Islam Makhachev

Jorge Masivdal

Jake Matthews

Conor McGregor

Yancy Medeiros

Jim Miller

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alex Oliveira

Charles Oliveira

BJ Penn

Anthony Pettis

Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier

Jeremy Stephens

Diego Sanchez

Arman Tsarukyan

Alexander Volkanovski

Welterweight

Ben Askren

Tom Breese

Matt Brown

Gilbert Burns

Donald Cerrone

Michael Chiesa

Khamzat Chimaev

Carlos Condit

Colby Covington

Jack Della Maddalena

Nate Diaz

Nick Diaz

Rafael dos Anjos

Leon Edwards

Tony Ferguson

Mickey Gall

Kelvin Gastelum

Royce Gracie

Johny Hendricks

Kevin Holland

Matt Hughes

Li Jingliang

Alan Jouban

Robbie Lawler

Bruce Lee

Kevin Lee

Vicente Luque

Neil Magny

Demian Maia

Jorge Masvidal

Jake Matthews

Conor McGregor

Tim Means

Yancy Medeiros

Belal Muhammad

Gunnar Nelson

Alex Oliveira

BJ Penn

Mike Perry

Anthony Pettis

Santiago Ponzinibbio

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Georges St-Pierre

Diego Sanchez

Stephen Thompson

Darren Till

Kamaru Usman

Dana White

Tyron Woodley

Middleweight

Israel Adesanya

Omari Akhmedov

Sam Alvey

Vitor Belfort

Michael Bisping

Tom Breese

Derek Brunson

Bruce Buffer

Jared Cannonier

Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa

Paul Craig

Nick Diaz

Dricus Du Plessis

Kelvin Gastelum

Royce Gracie

Uriah Hall

Dan Henderson

Jack Hermansson

Kevin Holland

Krzysztof Jotko

Robbie Lawler

Lyoto Machida

Bo Nickal

Alex Pereira

Luke Rockhold

Edmen Shahbazyan

Anderson Silva

Wanderlei Silva

Anthony Silva

Chael Sonnen

Jacare Souza

Georges St-Pierre

Sean Strickland

Brad Tavares

Darren Till

Marvin Vettori

Chris Weidman

Dana White

Robert Whittaker

Light Heavyweight

Israel Adesanya

Sam Alvey

Magomed Ankalaev

Vitor Belfort

Jan Blachowicz

Jared Cannonier

Misha Cirkunov

Mark Coleman

Daniel Cormier

Paul Craig

Rashad Evans

Forrest Griffin

Alexander Gustafsson

Dan Henderson

Jamahal Hill

Curtis ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Anthony Johnson

Jon Jones

Nikita Krylov

Ilir Latifi

Chuck Liddell

Lyoto Machida

Volkan Oezdemir

Tito Ortiz

Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic

Dominick Reyes

Khalil Rountree

Shogun Rua

Ovince Saint Preux

Gokhan Saki

Anderson Silva

Anthony Smith

Glove Teixeira

Johnny Walker

Chris Weidman

Dana White

Heavyweight

Muhammad Ali

Andrei Arlovski

Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes

Daniel Cormier

Junior dos Santos

Fedor Emelianenko

Ciryl Gane

Walt Harris

Jon Jones

Ilir Latifi

Derrick Lewis

Stipe Miocic

Minotauro Nogueira

Aleksei Oleinik

Alistair Overeem

Sergei Pavlovich

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Severn

Kimbo Slice

Stefan Struve

Tai Tuivasa

Mike Tyson

Cain Velasquez

Alexander Volkov

Do note that certain fighters in UFC 5 are included in more than one weight category, while some are locked behind a paywall. For example, Bruce Lee is available for all UFC 5 gamers who pre-ordered their copies. Other legends like Mike Tyson have to be unlocked with the help of in-app purchases.

However, the default roster of UFC 5 is quite extensive, and a few of them even have alter egos in the game.