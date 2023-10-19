"Dana so salty" - UFC 5 video game's top 5 fighters punch power revealed; fans scream for Francis Ngannou

EA Sports UFC 5 is planned for launch on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the early access deluxe edition will be available starting on October 24.

Recently, EA Sports unveiled new gameplay statistics, providing a glimpse into the top five fighters boasting the most formidable punch power ratings.

At the pinnacle are Derrick Lewis and Mike Tyson (1988), both earning a perfect score of 100. Following closely are Sergei Pavlovich with 99, Jamahal Hill with 98, and lastly, Anthony Johnson, also with a rating of 98.

However, fervent UFC 5 enthusiasts were quick to notice the absence of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, a fighter renowned for wielding perhaps the most devastating punching power in recent combat sports history.

Gamers pointed fingers at UFC CEO Dana White, hinting that Ngannou's absence might be due to their rocky relationship. The strained connection stems from disagreements over fighter pay and, eventually, Ngannou's exit from the UFC.

One fan wrote:

"I love how the UFC is just erasing Francis"

Another wrote:

"Ahahaha Dana so salty about Francis!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bruh Francis Ngannou ain’t in the game"

"It’s gonna be weird not having Francis in the game"

"Ngannou? Is he not even in UFC 5?"

"Damn they just straight up removed Ngannou"

"Where's Francis lol 👀"

What's in store: EA Sports UFC 5's fresh gameplay elements

As EA Sports UFC 5 hits the market in the coming days, players are in for some exciting improvements in the virtual octagon. Game developers have unveiled a range of enhancements.

These include fresh animations for ground and pound strikes, such as elbows and body punches, along with the introduction of new moves like spinning attacks and calf kicks to add variety to combat strategies.

A notable addition is the implementation of a physics-based hit reaction system, designed to make fighters' reactions during battles more lifelike.

Alongside these animation updates, the game comes with new features like an online career mode, a revamped submission system, and a transition to the Frostbite engine.

The game's M-rating indicates that players can anticipate increased realism, featuring more damage and blood in their gameplay experience. This heightened authenticity might even lead to some fights concluding due to doctor's stoppage.