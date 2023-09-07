Is UFC 5 on PS4? All you should know about the EA Sports' video game's availability across platforms

EA Sports has just dropped the long-awaited trailer for UFC 5 and unveiled the fresh features that will be included in this upcoming installment of the UFC video game series.

Following the release of the trailer, there has been speculation within the gaming community about whether the game will offer cross-platform support.

Check out the trailer below:

The latest iteration of the franchise has undergone significant changes, including the adoption of the Frostbite engine. This upgrade is expected to result in more responsive gameplay and deliver an enhanced fighting experience compared to previous versions of the game, as predicted by EA Sports developers.

The recently unveiled game trailer confirmed that MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be a playable character, marking his return to the franchise since his appearance in EA Sports MMA back in 2010. Additionally, fans who pre-order the deluxe edition will have access to boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, in addition to Emelianenko.

UFC 5 will be exclusively available on the latest-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's worth mentioning that the game won't be accessible on the previous-generation PlayStation 4. Additionally, crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox won't be included in the game.

EA Sports UFC 5 will include new in-game action movements

When EA Sports UFC 5 is released on October 27, gamers will experience notable gameplay improvements in the virtual octagon.

Those who opt for the deluxe edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will enjoy early access starting from October 24, with a price tag of $69.99.

UFC 5 brings several notable enhancements to the game, including a revamped Real Impact System with over 64,000 possible facial damage combinations, doctor checks, and potential stoppages due to damage. The striking and reactions have been upgraded, and a new Seamless Submission system changes how grappling unfolds in the octagon.

The game also introduces cinematic knockout replays, fresh animations for ground and pound elbows, body punches, and new spinning attacks and calf kicks for strategic combat. A physics-based hit reaction system makes fighters' actions more lifelike. With an 'M for Mature' rating from the ESRB, players can anticipate increased realism, potentially resulting in doctor's stoppages in fights.