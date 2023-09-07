UFC 5 trailer: What are the latest additions in the roster and gameplay revealed in the latest teaser?

The much-anticipated UFC 5 video game's release is right around the corner. The trailer premiered today and it's fair to say that fans are very excited for the newest edition of the combat sports game.

The game will star middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on its deluxe edition cover and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will share the cover for the standar edition of the game.

The latest edition will feature all the best fighters from the promotion's current roster including Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, and other favorites such as Khabib Nurmagomedov. The game's roster will be a dynamic one that will evolve over time with multiple additions to the game.

However, as a special add-on for fans who preorder the game, three legendary fighters will be included in the game.

Mike Tyson is the first on the list with the youngest ever boxing heavyweight champion's fury and persona a part of the fans gameplay experience. The legendary boxer Muhammad Ali will also feature in the game as part of the special additions.

Fedor Emelianenko is known to be one of the most dominant figures in the MMA world and although he never made an appearance in the UFC, he will be part of UFC 5.

New gameplay features include cinematic KO replays that will help players relive the art of a finish in slow motion from multiple angles. For the first time, in-game doctor stoppages and checks will ensure that the medical aspect of the sport is well-represented in the game.

Newer strikes and reactions in matchups between fighters and a seamless submission system will up the realism factor in the game.

UFC president Dana White and Alexander Volkanovski review UFC 5

The professionals are just as excited about UFC 5 as us fans.

In a press release from Electronic Arts, UFC president Dana White spoke about his experience playing the game and labeled it as the best experience for a fan outside of the live octagon.

He said:

"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon. This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience.”

Featherweight champion and cover star Alexander Volkanovski also spoke about the immersion of the game in high regard.

“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon. Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”