"They did my boy Pereira dirty" - UFC 5 trailer featuring Israel Adesanya put a beating on Alex Pereira receives mixed reactions from fans

EA Sports UFC 5 is set for a global release on October 27th, with Israel Adesanya, Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexander Volkanovski featured as cover athletes.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming game will only be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and notably, it will be the first installment in the series to receive an 'M for Mature' rating from the ESRB.

A recently released trailer for the game also confirmed that MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko will be a playable character for the first time since his appearance in EA Sports MMA back in 2010. Additionally, boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson will be accessible along with Emelianenko through a pre-order of the deluxe edition.

Check out the trailer below:

Expand Tweet

The UFC 5 trailer featured a scene where Israel Adesanya delivered a punishing performance against Alex Pereira. The trailer also showcased 'The Last Stylebender' celebrating with his iconic bow and arrow gesture, a nostalgic callback to UFC 287.

However, the clip stirred up a whirlwind of reactions among fans, sparking a lively debate. Some fans lauded the intense action on display, while others couldn't help but notice the one-sided nature of the beating inflicted upon 'Poatan'.

One fan wrote:

"Why they had to do guy Alex Pereira dirty tho😭😭"

Another wrote:

"Why they dissing Pereira as if his not 3-1 to clown Izzy [Israel Adesanya]"

Check out some more reactions below:

"The only thing I’m worried about is Alex was out cold hopefully there is ref stoppages"

"They did my boy Pereira dirty 💀"

"Funny how fast this company will turn on you😂 some real clown sh*t 3-1"

"Poatan 3x1 and they put him getting beated up in the trailer"

Credits: @ufc on Instagram

How does the UFC 5 cover featuring Israel Adesanya differ from the one with Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko?

The highly anticipated EA Sports UFC 5 video game recently unveiled its cover athletes. In the standard edition, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will grace the cover.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the special deluxe edition of the game will feature middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as the cover athlete. This marks Adesanya's second appearance as a cover athlete, following his feature on UFC 4 alongside Jorge Masvidal.

While the game's developers have yet to release many details, there's an intriguing twist for the deluxe version of UFC 5—it will be exclusively available as a digital edition, meaning players won't find 'The Last Stylebender' on the physical box. Nevertheless, fans can anticipate Adesanya receiving a notably high rating in the game.