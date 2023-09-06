"This feature would actually be sick" - Renowned MMA promotion makes light-hearted request to EA Sports for a 'special edition' in UFC 5

EA Sports has unveiled the cover athletes for the standard and deluxe versions of the long-awaited UFC 5 game.

The standard edition of the video game will feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko on the cover.

Meanwhile, the deluxe version will have middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on its cover. This is Adesanya's second cover appearance, having previously appeared alongside Jorge Masvidal on UFC 4.

While the developers have been relatively tight-lipped about the game's specifics, the deluxe edition has an interesting aspect. It will be exclusively offered in digital format, meaning players won't find 'The Last Stylebender' featured on the physical game box.

The Massachusetts-based MMA organization Cage Titans has requested EA Sports for a special edition cover featuring their lightweight champion, Joe Giannetti, in UFC 5. This request appears to be a promotional effort for their upcoming event, CT 61, scheduled for September 23rd.

The MMA promotion posted the cover image featuring 'Skeletor' on Instagram with a caption:

"This feature would actually be sick @easportsufc."

EA Sports set to introduce fresh in-game action movements in UFC 5

When EA Sports UFC 5 hits the shelves on October 27th, gamers will notice significant gameplay enhancements in the virtual octagon. According to a recent Insider Gaming report, these improvements encompass fresh animations for ground and pound elbows and body punches and the introduction of new spinning attacks and calf kicks for combat strategies. A standout addition is implementing a game physics-based hit reaction system, ensuring fighters react more lifelike during their battles.

UFC 5 will be exclusively available on current-gen platforms, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Alongside the animation updates, the game brings exciting new features, including an online career mode, a revamped submission system, and a transition to the Frostbite engine.

One crucial development reported is the game's M-rating, which suggests that players can expect more damage and blood in their gameplay experience. This heightened realism might lead to some fights ending via doctor's stoppage.

Another update revolves around the improved submission mechanic. This revised system places a greater emphasis on transitions, making earning a submission victory more intricate and tactical for players.