UFC 5 cover: How does the version featuring Israel Adesanya differ from the one showing Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko?

The cover athletes of the highly awaited upcoming installment of the EA Sports UFC 5 video game have officially been unveiled.

The standard edition of the video game, scheduled for release later this year, will have UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sharing the cover.

Check out the game's standard cover below:

On the other hand, a special deluxe edition of the game will showcase middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on the cover. This marks Adesanya's second appearance as a cover athlete, as he was previously featured on UFC 4 alongside Jorge Masvidal.

Check out the game's deluxe cover below:

The developers have not yet shared many details about the game, but there's a unique twist for the deluxe version of UFC 5—it will be available exclusively as a digital version, so the players won't find 'The Last Stylebender' on the physical box. However, fans can expect Adesanya to have a very high rating in the game.

One exciting element of this reveal is that the cover athletes aren't limited to static images, they are now fully integrated as in-game characters for the first time. This serves as our initial sneak peek at how the fighters will be portrayed in the game, and if this holds true, the level of detail is truly remarkable.

The complete unveiling of EA Sports UFC 5 is scheduled to take place on YouTube on September 7, 2023.

Fans express mixed emotions following UFC 5 cover reveal

Following the official unveiling of the cover images for the EA Sports UFC 5 video game, fans swiftly shared their responses. While some were impressed by the intricate details in the images, others were not. The fan reactions were a mix of both positive and negative sentiments.

One fan wrote:

"why does this cover look so weird lol"

Another wrote:

"Why don't they look how they're meant to look?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Use real photos. This is terrible 😂"

"So much potential for this game"

"This cover makes me hard"

"This sh*t looks clean"

"why put the CGI version of him on the cover.."

