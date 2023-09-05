Breaking: Israel Adesanya special edition as Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko feature on UFC 5 cover

UFC 5 has finally revealed its cover stars. After rampant speculation since the release of its teaser trailer, EA Sports has confirmed that featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski will serve as the cover star of the highly anticipated video game. However, 'The Great' will not do so on his own.

Former strawweight queen Valentina Shevchenko joins the UFC 145-pound champion on the cover of UFC 5. Both fighters have been widely recognized as one of the best mixed martial artists on both the male and female rosters respectively. Additionally, the deluxe edition features a call back to UFC 4.

Israel Adesanya will reprise his role as a cover star by being on the deluxe edition of UFC 5. He served as the cover star of the previous installment of the EA Sports UFC video game series, joining former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in what has become a two-fighter cover star format for the video games.

While this is Alexander Volkanovski's first stint as a UFC cover star, Valentina Shevchenko is now just the second woman to be on the cover of a UFC video game. Ronda Rousey starred on the cover of EA Sports UFC 2, alongside former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

While nothing else has been revealed about the fifth installment of the video game, gameplay footage is expected to be unveiled at UFC 293. The card takes place this Saturday and is headlined by Israel Adesanya, the deluxe edition cover star for the game.