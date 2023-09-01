UFC 5 gameplay: How moving to a new engine will bring many welcome changes in latest edition of the game by EA 

Gameplay footage of UFC 5 is yet to be unveiled. However, its first showcase is expected to take place next weekend on September 10, when UFC 293 arrives in Sydney, Australia. Thus far, only a teaser trailer has been revealed, but the video game is scarce on details.

But, with the game's unveiling fast approaching, UFC 5 has come under greater scrutiny by a community desperate to know more. While EA Sports UFC 4 used the Ignite Engine, UFC 5 will be moving on to the Frostbite engine for the very first time, which opens up a well of potential from a gameplay standpoint.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, the new engine will increase the game's frame per seconds from 30 FPS to 60 FPS. Furthermore, the Frostbite engine enables greater details in the fighter models, and provides better lighting and a more authentic presentation of the octagon.

While footage of the game cannot be released before its expected showcase, reports point to much-improved walkouts that are said to closely resemble the actual walkouts seen at UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 5 will also revamp the damage system in the game.

One of the greatest criticisms that its predecessor faced was the lack of visible damage sustained by the in-game character models of the fighters during fights. But as UFC 5 will be rated M for Mature, the Frostbite engine will feature cuts, bruises and swelling that can manifest in up to 64,000 ways.

There is no news yet on who the video game's cover star will be, but there is a widespread belief online that featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski is the game's cover star, as the teaser trailer featured a torso that closesly resembled Volkanovski's physique and had his unique arm tattoo.

His close friend and training partner, Israel Adesanya, was the co-cover star, alongside Jorge Masvidal, of EA Sports UFC 4, but he is unlikely to reprise his role. Though there is something to be said, that the game's showcase is expected to take place on a PPV that he is headlining.

After three years of waiting, fans are now surging with anticipation for the game's grand reveal.