UFC 5: Valentina Shevchenko partnering Alexander Volkanovski for the cover ignites Ronda Rousey comparison- "Not deserved"

Fans aren’t convinced that Valentina Shevchenko deserves to be on the cover of UFC 5.

The fifth edition of the UFC video game is expected to be released later this year, with October as the rumored month. Earlier this month, news began circulating that Shevchenko and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski would be on the cover.

Shevchenko is only the second female fighter on the cover of a UFC video game, with Ronda Rousey being the other. A social media account called “Women’s MMA Rankings” re-shared the exciting news on Twitter by saying:

“Exciting news! 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐨 is set to grace the cover of EA Sports UFC 5, becoming the first woman to do so since Ronda Rousey. She'll share the spotlight with Alexander Volkanovski. Stay tuned for the cover unveil, coming soon! #WMMA #UFC”

Once WMMA Rankings posted the update, the Twitter comment section was filled with various reactions. Although she’s one of the greatest female fighters of all time, some fans questioned why Valentina Shevchenko was chosen for the UFC 5 cover, including the following people:

“Not deserved”

“The fact that they gave it to Valentina after she lost to Grasso and barely scraped by a win against Santos is crazy.”

“She’s lost 2 fights in a row cmon”

“Idk how to feel about this, she is undoubtedly the most accomplished womens mma fighter apart from Nunes and nobody else comes even close but also if she loses again it suddenly becomes odd for her to be on the cover.”

“Is should have been Weili”

“I think Volk and Weili on the cover could have been better”

Valentina Shevchenko hasn’t been on the best run lately. In June 2022, ‘Bullet’ barely defended her UFC women’s flyweight title with a split-decision win against Taila Santos. Nine months later, she was shockingly dethroned by Alexa Grasso due to a fourth-round submission at UFC 285.

Valentina Shevchenko looks to regain UFC women’s flyweight title against Alexa Grasso on September 16th

On September 16, Valentina Shevchenko plans to capitalize on an immediate rematch against Alexa Grasso for the UFC women’s 125-pound title. The intriguing championship matchup will headline UFC Noche, which takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena on Mexican Independence Day.

With a win against Grasso, Shevchenko would silence the doubters who questioned why she’s on the cover of UFC 5. Meanwhile, if ‘Bullet’ suffers another loss, there could be concerns about how much gas is left in the tank. Only time will tell who emerges from UFC Noche as the women’s flyweight champion.

