Will UFC 5 be on PC? All you need to know about the game set to be released by EA 

Electronic Arts released a teaser for the upcoming UFC 5 during Gamescom 2023. Although the teaser didn't reveal much and left much to the imagination, fight fans are ever so excited to get their hands on the MMA simulation title.

However, EA UFC 5 is expected to follow in its predecessors' footsteps and avoid PCs. As per the recent closed beta for the game, the sports simulation title will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Expand Tweet

Watch the UFC 5 teaser below:

Although last-gen support remains a mystery at this point, EA is known to provide support for previous-gen hardware for their games, and hence, PS 4 and Xbox One consoles might also get their versions of UFC 5 later along the line.

According to a report by gottabemobile.com, the upcoming mixed martial arts simulation title is expected to be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim.

Also, the developers haven't revealed any news about the cross-play capabilities of the title, meaning it's yet unclear whether players would be able to cross-play with users gaming on a different platform than theirs.

Watch a video delving deep into the closed beta for the game below:

"Give us manager mode": Fan share their UFC 5 wishlist

UFC titles have been one of the more polished EA experiences in the recent past. Although the games cater to a niche market, the sports simulation title has always hit gold with fight fans.

With the UFC 5 release on the horizon and a full reveal slated for September, fight fans have shared their wish list of what they want from the new release.

Expand Tweet

Twitter user @anushirvan88 wrote:

"Give us manager mode or we riot."

In a wishful tweet, @naavki wrote:

"Here wishing for this to come to PC."

Another user @muaythyroid wrote:

"A better career mode with more replayability, more ranked fighters, the ability to choose any color of shorts, stats showing shots landed to different parts of the body, the ability to choose which weight class to use in ranked, crossplay."

In another comment, @TheUncleMobile said:

"They need to focus more on improving individual characters and stop bloating the roster."

In their suggestions to increase the game's immersiveness, @ByTheirHalos wrote:

"Press conferences where you can choose who to trash talk/what to say and your responses to reporter’s questions... Face-offs where you can choose to shake hands/get in their face, etc., and what to wear."

Image courtesy @EASPORTS @ByTheirHalos @muaythyroid on Twitter