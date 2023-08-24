UFC 5 trailer: Are there any changes revealed in the teaser released recently?

UFC 5 is the most recent iteration in the EA Sports UFC video game series. The franchise has been a big hit among the MMA and video game fans, and all four of the previous versions have been massive hits. EA Sports shared the teaser of UFC 5 during the Gamescom 2023 Video Game Convention to raise the anticipation surrounding the game’s release.

The trailer, which is 11 seconds long, did not reveal any information about the game’s new features or other aspects that might be consequential to the gameplay experience. However, it does give a hint about who the cover athlete of UFC 5 might be.

A careful look at the arm tattoo of the unnamed fighter suggests that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski might grace the cover. Watch the teaser below, courtesy of IGN YouTube channel:

EA Sports will showcase UFC 5 for the first time in September 2023. The UFC 293 PPV event is set to take place in Sydney, Australia, on September 9, 2023. Given that Volkanovski might be the cover athlete for the game, it is likely that the game’s reveal will coincide with this event. The previous installation, UFC 4, was released all the way back in August 2020.

The anticipation surrounding the fifth installment is peaking as the fans have been waiting for its arrival for three long years. The September reveal does not mean that the game will be available for purchase at the same time. As of now, no information is available about its release.

Other information available about UFC 5

UFC 5 will be released for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and other platforms. UFC 4 came in the Standard and Deluxe edition, and EA Sports might follow a similar pattern for its latest installment as well.

Not a great deal of information is available about the game at the time of this article’s publishing. There have not been any rumors or leaked pieces of information that clearly speak about the additional features, changes, or updates in the game.

However, UFC 4 was heavily criticized for introducing in-game ads two weeks after the game’s release. Fans would probably be happy if they could get rid of the same in the latest iteration.

According to an article from Inside Gaming, this game was under development in 2022, and Fight Night was put on hold to ensure quality and timely delivery of the game.