When does UFC 5 come out? Here is what you should know

UFC 5 is the latest installment in the promotion's video game franchise under the EA banner.

The video game giant has a rich history of producing and publishing some of the most popular games and is an important revenue stream for the MMA leader. Through their EA Sports brand, they have been an outlet for fans as they have produced games annually for professional sports leagues such as the NFL, NHL, and FIFA.

Ahead of UFC 5's release date on October 27th, a full gameplay reveal will be scheduled to premiere on EA Sports' YouTube channel on September 7th. There is plenty of speculation about some of the surprises that could be in store in the new game, as Daniel Cormier seemingly teased that former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will be a playable character.

Regarding the cover athletes, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will be gracing the cover of UFC 5 standard edition. The game will also have a deluxe edition with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gracing the cover.

What developments can fans expect to see in UFC 5?

There will reportedly be many developments that fans can expect to see in UFC 5.

The video game's M-rating is among the reported developments, which means that fans could notice more damage and blood featured in their gameplay experience. With that in mind, fans could see some of their fights end via doctor's stoppage, making the gameplay experience much more realistic.

According to Forbes, another exciting development being reported is an improved submission mechanic. The submission mechanic will emphasize the transitions more and could be a more complex and tactical skill to earn a submission win.

Like other EA Sports games, there will be an interactive online component as the game will reportedly feature an online career mode featuring the user's created fighter. Players can unlock different skills for their creative fighter by completing online and offline challenges. If the mode is similar to those of past NHL and FIFA titles, fans can expect a fun, interactive experience.