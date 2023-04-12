Complete Mighty Doom weapon tier list

Mighty Doom is a run-and-gun shooter game developed by Bethesda Softworks LLC and released in March 2023. Set in the animated Doom universe, players are tasked with shooting hordes of demons across multiple worlds and rising to the top as the best demon slayer. Like any title in this genre, it takes plenty of decision-making to choose and equip the best set of weapons to take into battle.

Mighty Doom offers a plethora of options for weapons and each of them varies in factors like damage dealt, spread, recoil, etc.

As you will have to go through many levels and boss fights, it is important to understand the power levels of each weapon and their categories to make a definitive choice that will help you progress through levels quickly and upgrade your skills in this single-player arcade game.

An overview of Mighty Doom's weapon tier list

Mighty Doom's weapons are classified under four separate tiers based on their power and performance. All the guns under each tier are listed below:

All weapon tiers in Mighty Doom (Image via Bethesda)

1) Strong (S)

Ballista

Unmaker

Gauss Cannon

Plasma Rifle

BFG 9000

2) Good (A)

Crucible

Super Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Rocket Launcher

3) Average (B)

Chain Gun

Heavy Cannon

Burst Rifle

Frag Grenade

4) Weak (C)

Ice Bomb

Arc Grenade

Flame Belch

Acid Split

It is also very important to remember that you can equip only three weapons before entering a mission and they are in primary, secondary, and ultimate forms. While all of them can be unlocked and upgraded, you will have to experiment with every one of them and choose three suitable guns across all four tiers that match the level of difficulty and your style of gameplay.

As you continue to go through missions, their difficulty levels will keep increasing and thus, you will have to equip different weapons accordingly if you wish to survive.

Additionally, for a more rewarding shooter experience, you can participate in events and redeem limited-time offers if you are new to the game to get exclusive skins for your mini-slayers and guns. These offers have been updated by the developers to celebrate the game's launch.

Mini-Slayer's Pack in Mighty Doom (Image via Bethesda)

The Mini-Slayer's pack is an active offer that grants you the exclusive Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin and Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin. The offer is valid till April 20, 2023. You can also participate in the easter event till April 29, 2023, for some more event-themed skins.

Mighty Doom is a free-to-play title that has the simplest and most intuitive controls. It offers a unique take on the mobile shooter segment that is immersive, engaging, and allows strategic gameplay. With Bethesda continuously updating the game with events and offers, new weapons and skins can be expected that will improve your skills and make you the best demon slayer you can be.

