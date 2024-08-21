Concord Duchess guide: Abilities, primary weapon, and more

Developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Concord is an upcoming hero-shooter title with a classic 5v5 match format. Duchess is one of 16 Freegunners present in the game's current roster of playable characters. These characters can utilize perks from different categories - Anchor, Breacher, Haunt, Ranger, Tactician, and Warden.

Each class has its own set of crew bonuses or power-ups that can aid the team in gunfights. However, it is crucial to carefully pick these characters to increase one's chances of winning the match.

This article highlights the best way to play Duchess by capitalizing on her abilities.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

All Duchess abilities in Concord

Ranger Duchess (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Duchess is a unique Concord character from the Rangers category. Here is an overview of all her abilities:

Construct Wall: Duchess can create a wall on the map that can block the enemy line of sight while also restricting movement. This structure can stay up throughout different rounds but can be easily destroyed.

Duchess can create a wall on the map that can block the enemy line of sight while also restricting movement. This structure can stay up throughout different rounds but can be easily destroyed. Ruinous Blast: Players can deploy a sphere that detonates after a short delay. Any enemy player caught in this blast takes damage and suffers from a temporarily vulnerable debuff.

Players can deploy a sphere that detonates after a short delay. Any enemy player caught in this blast takes damage and suffers from a temporarily vulnerable debuff. Austorium Resistance: Duchess can freely utilize all her abilities and equipment without inflicting any self-damage from personal blasts.

Primary weapon and movement style

Duchess comes equipped with a BA02 Submachine Gun (SMG) that has a very low recoil but also outputs less damage compared to other weapons.

This weapon holds a total of 36 rounds in a single magazine, which is usually enough to take down an opponent while they are in the vulnerable state.

This character is not the most agile on the ground but compensates for it with the ability to perform Double Jumps. This can be useful in crossing large gaps on the map and quickly gaining access to different regions.

How to play Duchess in Concord

Duchess' ability kit promotes defense and increases the damage taken by enemies during gunfights. However, this Freegunner is most useful in zoning out opponents and creating advantageous gunfight scenarios. This can be achieved by isolating 1v1s and combining them with the Ruinous Blast ability.

Players can put down a total of three walls before the ability starts recharging and deploy two Ruinous Blasts. These are potentially enough to score more than two eliminations. However, the game relies on mechanical aim, so it is crucial to land your shots.

Teams can also utilize the walls as a supporting ability to temporarily block off a few map routes while cleaning up on one side. They are most useful in denying map control, making it difficult for enemies to receive backup during team fights.

That is everything you need to know to get started with Duchess in Concord. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

