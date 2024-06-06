Concord pre-order guide: All editions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Concord, the recently revealed upcoming hero-shooter title from PlayStation's in-house Firewalk Studios, is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. First announced back in 2023's PlayStation Showcase, the game, and its gameplay were both properly revealed by Firewalk and Sony during the recently held PlayStation State of Play event.

Much like Arrowhead Game Studio's recently released smash-hit, Helldivers 2, Firewalk Studios' upcoming hero-shooter is coming out on both, PC and PS5 on August 23, 2024. However, at the time of writing this article, only the PlayStation Store pre-orders have gone live, detailing the game's two different editions, pre-orders, etc.

While PlayStation doesn't have too many live-service multiplayer titles under their portfolio, 2024 seems to be the year when the console manufacturer is doubling down on multiplayer-only titles, with the likes of Helldivers 2, and now Concord.

Trending

Here's a look at everything you need to know about Concord's pre-orders.

How to pre-order Concord on PS5?

While the game is coming to both PS5 and PC, the pre-orders are currently only available on PlayStation Store, with the PC version's store page yet to go live on Steam. While pre-ordering isn't necessary if you're looking to simply enjoy the base game content when Concord releases, doing so does have its perks and bonuses, albeit cosmetic, mostly.

Expand Tweet

Much like any other PlayStation first-party release, Firewalk's upcoming hero-shooter comes with several pre-order bonuses, including exclusive weapon skins and, most importantly, early access to the game's beta in July 2024. Here's how you can pre-order the game on PS5:

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5. (You can also pre-order games using the PlayStation App for Android and iOS).

Under the PlayStation Store look for the game in the "Pre-orders" or "Latest" section.

Choose your desired edition (Standard or Deluxe) and proceed to checkout.

Once the checkout process is complete, the game will be added to your library, ready to be pre-loaded when that goes live.

The game's PC version is coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store. While the store pages for the title aren't up yet, they should be going live in the next few days, prior to the game's scheduled closed beta.

All Concord editions and pre-order bonuses

Much like any other AAA flagship release from PlayStation, Concord is offered in multiple different editions. However, unlike other current-generation console exclusives, the upcoming hero-shooter from Firewalk Studios isn't priced at the usual $70. Instead, the Standard Edition is priced at $40, with the Digital Deluxe Edition costing $60.

Expand Tweet

Here's a breakdown of the two different editions of the game, as well as the bonuses they include:

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus weapon skins

Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus weapon skins

16 character skins

Up to 72 hours early access

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the Monarch Pack, which includes an exclusive weapon skin for Vile's Sniper rifle. Additionally, for Deluxe Edition pre-orders, there's the Dead Reckoner weapon skin pack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback