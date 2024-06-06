Sony's Concord will reportedly have free game modes, maps, and future heroes

Concord, a new upcoming 5v5 hero-shooter by Sony, is rumored to adopt a model akin to Overwatch 1, where you make a one-time payment for the game itself. Beyond this launch, the game will supposedly take on a free-to-play approach. According to the PlayStation Australia store page, players can expect a decent amount of new content at no extra cost, including game modes, new maps, and heroes that will be released in the future.

This article will explore the rumored details about Sony's newest title, which is set to be yet another addition to the hero-shooter gaming genre.

Note: This article is based on rumors from the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit. Readers are requested to take the information mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Available details about Sony's Concord

Revealed during the recent PlayStation State of Play, Concord is slowly but steadily hyping up fans as we near its release. According to PlayStation Australia's website and the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, the following key information is available about the free-to-play nature of the game beyond its initial purchase:

The game will launch with six PvP game modes, which will be a mixture of objective and respawn-based gameplay.

Each here, called Freegunner, will be able to unlock unique modifiers that can change their gameplay.

After the initial purchase, game modes, Freegunners, maps, and other cosmetic items will be free.

Daily and weekly challenges need to be completed to unlock more Freegunners/heroes.

From the looks of it, the internal model of the game seems very close to the original Overwatch model, where every item could be purchased by grinding for in-game currency.

Concord editions and prices

This title is currently available in two editions (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sony's Concord is currently available in two editions, as listed on the PlayStation Australia store page. The editions and their prices (in Australian Dollars) are

Standard Edition - $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition - $94.95

The Deluxe Edition also offers 72 hours of early access to the game, which will be accessible to PC and PlayStation players and is currently available for pre-orders. It will also have pre-order bonuses, which are

Monarch Pack

Vale’s Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin.

Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack.

Beta early access.

Concord will be released on August 23, 2024, at 10:00 am PT / 7:00 pm CET / 10:30 pm IST, as shown on the PlayStation page.

That is all the information we have on the newest title from Sony. Hopefully, more information about the game will be available as we near its launch date. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda as we bring speedy coverage of this newest title.

