Console shortages affect Halo Championship Series 2021 as some players have to use Xbox dev kits 

Some Halo Infinite pros are competing on the Xbox Series X development kit (Image via Halo Infinite)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Dec 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Feature

Right before the start of Halo Infinite’s first major esports competition, players were made aware that some of them might have to use Xbox Series X development kits to play their matches.

While Tahir Hasandjekic, the Halo esports and viewership lead at 343 Industries, had assured fans that players would find no difference in gameplay experience, the irony of the situation is that even Microsoft themselves can’t get their hands on “their” console.

Heads up open bracket players - you'll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They're functionally identical and will be operating in "Retail" mode so it's the exact same experience, they just look a little different.Why? Global supply chain shortage is real.

Worldwide chip shortages have made it incredibly difficult for consumers to buy products ranging from desktops, consoles, and even certain cars and household appliances. And it seems that the situation has gotten so bad that even Microsoft cannot get their hands on enough consoles.

Xbox development kit (Image via Microsoft)
This is why some of the players in the Halo Infinite Champions Series 2021 are having to compete on the Xbox Series X development kits.

Some Halo Infinite pros are competing on the Xbox Series X development kit

👥 @cue (SVP Internet Services @Apple) is now following @XboxStockAlerts

Indeed, there is no difference in performance between the two versions of the console, and Tahir himself notes that they are “functionally identical and will be operating in ‘Retail’ mode.”

Hence, players in the Halo Champion Series 2021 will be having the “exact same experience” as the ones on the standard edition of the console. It’s only the hardware that will look a bit different, and Tahir goes on to admit that the global supply chain shortage of chips and these machines “is real”.

We're starting off the @HCS Kickoff Major action with Pool Play starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET!Check out the full Friday Broadcast schedule below👇 and let us know what match you're looking forward to the most!Twitch.tv/Halo | Youtube.com https://t.co/xbtSJkp6E8

Xbox’s Phil Spencer had stated previously that the supply chain constraints could last through the entirety of 2022.

News: #XboxSeriesX will be available at Walmart on December 13 at 3PM ET. https://t.co/4jMS8MX4Ay

The shortages at Halo Championships Series 2021 is a prime indicator of just how big the issue actually is. Xbox development kits are not even made available to the public, let alone being used in a professional tournament.

The Halo Infinite Championship Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is currently going on in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Excited to say that the #HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is now the most viewed Halo esports event of all time...and it's only Friday. Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world!

The tournament is scheduled to run from December 17 to December 19, and features a $250,000 total prize.

