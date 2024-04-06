Content Warning: How to get and use Shock Stick 

The Shock Stick is one of the tools that you will get your hands on to protect yourself in Content Warning. However, obtaining it is easier said than done, and many in the community are struggling to do so. Additionally, some players also seem to be curious as to how to make the most of the device, as the game is not all that clear on some of its mechanics.

Today’s Content Warning guide will go over how you will be able to get and use the Shock Stick in the game.

How to get the Shock Stick in Content Warning

To get your hands on the Shock Stick in Content Warning, you need to have at least $400. It’s a pretty big amount if you are just starting out, so you might want to make some videos first and then upload them to make the money.

Once you have the required amount, you will be required to:

Leave the house that you are in and then go straight, then take a left. You will find a terminal that says “Order Here”. Go in and interact with the terminal which will bring up a list of all the categories of products that you can buy.

Select Gadgets, and you will see a total of six items that you will be able to buy. Click on the icon of the Shock Stick and add it to your cart. Now click on the yellow “Order” button to finally purchase the item.

Once you order the product, it will then be delivered to you by a drone. Make your way to the green highlighted area to acquire it.

How to use the Shock Stick in Content Warning

Once you have the Shock Stick in Content Warning, one of its best uses will be as a weapon to counter monsters. The tool will not kill the monster, it will just stun and paralyze them for a few seconds.

Do keep in mind that the stick does not have infinite charges and can only be used four times before running out of juice. However, you can charge the tool by simply standing near a charging station.

Moreover, you can also use the stick on your teammates, and it will make them immobile. While it doesn’t serve a purpose in this instance, it is still funny to mess with your party like this.